'Audi e-tron GT' review: Hyper Electric

Audi India is committed to going electric and are looking at having 15 per cent of their portfolio as all-electric offerings in the next few years.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Design

Both the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT boast of an emotive design. Sharp lines, a sleek stretched body and all the design cues that you find on a sports coupe are present. Both are four-door models. The Audi grill gets a new interpretation as do the lights. The rear has a wide look that highlights the car's sporty lowslung stance.

Interior

The cabin on the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT is finished in the finest of materials including sustainable ones made from recycled plastics. The jet-black cabin and artificial leather upholstery looks stunning. The space on board is what you would expect from a vehicle of this calibre. The tech on board is top-notch with an all-digital dash and a large touchscreen interface.

Performance

Both versions get an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, however in the e-tron GT the power output is set at 470bhp and 630Nm of torque. This version can travel 500km on a single charge and can do the 0-100 km/h dash in 4.1 seconds.

Having said that, the RS e-tron GT takes the performance game up by a couple of notches, as this version delivers close to 600bh and a solid 830Nm of torque. It can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 3.3 seconds and has a range of 481km on a single charge.

Charging

Audi is offering charging ports on both sides of the car. The cars come with an 11kW home charging kit, however at an extra charge customers can opt for the 22kW charging unit. Incidentally, the e-tron range can also be charged via a 270kW superfast charger system.

Premium pedigree

While the world is going electric, to get the best that is there to offer does mean that the industry is taking a top-down approach. The Audi e-tron GT and RS version are premium products that are fully loaded and priced accordingly.

Having said that, the price tag is on par with what you would pay for a performance machine that offers what these cars do! The e-tron GT retails for Rs 1,79,90,000 and the RS e-tron GT for  Rs 2,04,99,000

