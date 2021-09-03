Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Ola Electric has taken the covers off their first e-scooter and with this, they kick off their innings as an EV player in the market. Ola has already set up the world’s largest two-wheeler factory and is set on delivering an amazing EV experience to their customers.

The Ola Electric scooter boasts of a rather stylish design that is futuristic and minimalistic. No doubt, it looks like it is straight out of a sci-fi flick, and it is available in 10 colours. The Ola S1 comes with a hyperdrive motor, designed in-house and has a 181 km range on a single charge. It can go from 0-40km/h in just three seconds and hit a top speed of 115 kmph. The 8.5kW motor is the most powerful electric motor on a two-wheeler currently in the industry. The 3.97kWh battery pack is coupled with Ola’s proprietary battery management system to get the best out of it.

The smart vehicle control unit comes with an Octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM and high-speed connectivity through 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You get a multi-microphone array and AI speech recognition algorithm that works with the advanced HMI unit. The scooter also boasts of a 7-inch touchscreen display. With Ola Moods, you can toggle between multiple settings that change the look and feel of the display as well as how the scooter sounds!

Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999 not including state govt. incentives, registration and insurance