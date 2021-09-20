Ford Mustang Mach-E: Electric and sports musings

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The new Ford Mustang along with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E will go on sale in India shortly as per the company's latest announcement. Incidentally, these models will be followed by more global models as Ford is now wrapping up their Indian operations and moving to a leaner formula for the market. While this does end the chapter for the Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport and Endeavour, a bold new inning is set to be kicked off by the Blue Oval.

Mustang

This iconic pony car is all about performance and boasts of a sleek design and sporty stance. Engine options for the Mustang include a 2.0 litre EcoBoost unit as well as 5.0 litre naturally aspirated motor. Incidentally, when Ford introduced the Mustang in limited numbers a few years ago, they brought in the 5.0 litre version. With the new restructuring, we hope to see the entire range made available.

Mustang Mach-E

While it bears the 'Mustang' name, this all-new electric SUV from Ford, which is currently on sale in the USA, will be brought in as the company's sustainable mobility offering. Available in numerous variants, the Mustang Mach-E delivers anywhere between 290hp - 480 hp and has a range up to 450km - 500km on a single charge. It is a feature rich, premium machine that brings in the joy of driving in a bold new avatar and era!