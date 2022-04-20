All about Tata Motors' latest, Curvv

Vikram Gour By

The next all-new product that we will get to see from Tata Motors will most likely be the production version of the Curvv. It is a bold looking SUV that has coupe-like lines and will be part of their pure electric vehicle product arsenal.

Design

The Tata Curvv is touted to offer the perfect blend between styling, performance and practicality. Unlike its name, it is a rather edgy looking machine with numerous surfaces that play off each other to bring out a dynamic looking machine that has an upmarket air to it. It comes with signature design LED headlights, a large offset to the front and rear to give it a muscular stance, a raised ride height and tough cladding all around. No doubt, it will turn heads and looking at Tata’s legacy, their concepts are usually pretty close to the real thing (remember the Harrier?). Plus, the panoramic sunroof that is expected to be standard on this model.

Interior

The cabin follows a ‘less-is-more’ theme and the minimalistic styling works to give it a very plush upmarket aura. There is ample space on board, and this is heightened by the uncluttered look. The dash sports two screens, a neatly styled steering wheel and the materials used to craft the cabin are also upmarket and have been thought through from a sustainability point as well. Like all Tata products, the Curvv will get a host of connectivity features and a high-end sound system as well.

Powertrain

Powering the Curvv will be a powerful battery-electric motor set up. After all, the show car was sitting on Pirelli PZero tyres and that set is usually reserved for fast machines! Built on Tata’s generation 2.0 EV architecture, the Curvv will resonate the pillars of the brand with range, performance, safety and sustainability. Having said that, Tata Motors also mentioned that the Curvv would get an internal combustion engine variant, but that will only happen after the EV is launched.

What to expect

The Concept CURVV, in its production version, will provide customers with unprecedented versatility of use while giving rise to a new breed of vehicles in India. It will define the way forward for future Tata vehicles, for it will usher in an era of premiumness suited to the lifestyle of the urban customer market.

Price: N/A (as the product is in a concept stage currently)

