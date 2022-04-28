Enhanced Ertiga

Vikram Gour By

The new Ertiga retains its MPV silhouette; however the dynamic front end with a chrome winged grill makes it look a lot better. Add to that, you get new machined two-tone alloys and a neat black door garnish with chrome inserts. The cabin has a refreshed layout that includes a sculpted dashboard, a new metallic teak-wood finish, and dual-tone seat fabrics that enhance the overall look and feel of the cabin.

Comfort and convenience

The three-row seating with one-touch recline on the third row allows for easy ingress and egress in the Ertiga. The 50:50 split seats in the third row, means you can pack a lot of luggage in for a long trip and you also get air-cooled can holders in the front armrest, bottle holders, a smartphone storage, and a power socket in each row. The roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and three-stage speed control ensures that Ertiga’s roomy cabin is comfortable. The Ertiga now benefits from cruise control, driver side auto-window up with anti-pinch, auto headlamps with follow me home functionality, retractable key-operated ORVMs, and CNG-specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

You also get the new SmartPlay Pro infotainment system that includes an onboard voice assistant. Add to that, the in-built Suzuki Connect gives you access to over 40+ features!

Safety features

This MPV now gets four airbags, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a speed alert system, driver, and co-driver seat belt reminder as standard across all variants. It is built on the new HEARTECT platform that is touted to be rigid and suited for Indian conditions.

Performance

The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 103PS and a max torque of 136.8Nm. Available in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l on the petrol versions and 26.11km/kg on the CNG variants. This is complemented with an all-new 6-speed Automatic Transmission and the proven 5-speed Manual Transmission. Maruti Suzuki, for the first time, offers steering wheel mounted Paddle Shifters in the Automatic transmission variant.

Price range from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 11.54 lakh depending on variant