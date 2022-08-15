All-new Hyundai TUCSON Launched in India

By Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on Friday, launched the dynamic and luxurious all-new Hyundai TUCSON. Hyundai’s flagship SUV exemplifies advanced technology and modern dynamism, forming the vanguard that will define future mobility transformation in India.

Commenting at the launch, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the 4th Generation Hyundai TUCSON in India for the delight of our Indian customers. Our vision for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was to reshape possibilities and reignite imaginations of our customers by introducing a world-class SUV to India.

This global best-seller for Hyundai in 2021 has truly captivated the imagination of customers in India and reflects our global identity in the most immaculate fashion. We remain committed to our customers in India, as we continue to drive the transformation of the Indian automotive landscape and introduce advanced technologies, bringing Indian customer experience at par with the global levels. With the introduction of Hyundai SmartSense, we have yet again showcased the authentic engineering capabilities of Hyundai through our Level 2 ADAS technology.”

An icon of design

Built to supersede the aspirations of SUV buyers in India, the all-new TUCSON boasts of muscular crease lines and an imposing yet expansive hood, delivering an iconic road presence. The dark chrome parametric front grille builds on this SUV’s dynamic image, and the front skid plate lends a bold character to this SUV. The distinctive and imposing LED MFR headlamps showcase a futuristic design while seamlessly blending advanced technology with elegance and dynamism.

Designed to pivot the definition of iconic, the car’s profile is defined by “Z” Shaped side character lines that exude a sporty appeal,emphasising an aggressive look. The angular wheel arches, broad side cladding and 235/60 R18 (D= 462 mm) diamond cut alloy, make the profile of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON sensuous yet sporty while roof rails and eye-catching satin chrome DLO moulding enhance this SUV ‘s unique appeal.

Featuring connecting LED tail lamps, the car displays wide proportions with a luxurious yet hi-tech appeal. Showcasing truly premium craftsmanship, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON features a three-dimensional logo garnish that is applied below the rear glass. With precision detailing, the parametric pattern bumper adopts a finely detailed pattern that exudes dynamism. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON epitomises Hyundai’s innovation with the application of concealed rear wiper with washer. Complementing the SUV’s sporty character, it features a rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp and shark fin antenna.

The interspace

TUCSON defines the aspirations of new age premium SUV seekers. It features a futuristic and radical new design, while delivering a smooth harmony of advanced technology with the quintessential expression of modern dynamism. The result is an in-cabin experience where space, technology and information organically intersect.

Built to personify openness, the cabin of the car showcases the pinnacle of Hyundai’s craftsmanship with a highly evolved user interface and Premium Black and Light Grey dual tone interiors. Seamlessly flowing integrated silver accents on crashpad and doors create a distinct look while soft touch materials elevates the lavish quotient of this SUV.

Soft touch door panels and leather seats with signature metal inserts adds to the cabin’s luxurious appeal and to further accentuate a bespoke look, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON will offer customers the choice of 64 Color Ambient Lighting which can be adjusted by the user to suit their moods and occasions. Piano Black Centre Fascia with a flowing design characteristic enriches the cabin and seamlessly blends into the SUV’s premium design philosophy.

An experience like no other

With hi-tech and advanced convenience features, this SUV delivers a truly smart driving experience. Featuring a 26.03 cm (10.25”) floating type digital cluster, the car reveals an advanced and modern design character while amplifying simple elegance. The hi-tech digital cockpit feel is accentuated with the cluster displaying a wide range of information. The digital cluster displays — personalised themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front and rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).

The all-new Hyundai TUCSON features multiple climate control technologies that ensure the highest levels of comfort for occupants. With the first in segment multi air mode that draws inspiration from aircrafts, the technology activates gentle airflow from multiple vents thereby offering a superior level of comfort and control. The car also offers Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with auto defogger that enhances comfort by setting dual temperature zones inside the cabin. It offers front ventilated and heated seats that ensure highest levels of comfort by maintaining optimum seat temperature while passengers are seated. With the integration of voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, customers get the convenience of control but a superlative smart mobility experience.

Customers can get generous seating and versatile space through an ergonomically developed cabin layout, maximising interior space and comfort. With enhanced and large seating space the expansive second row legroom offers a lounge like indulgent comfort with increased space owing the SUVs longer wheelbase.

A new level of connectivity

With Hyundai Bluelink, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON offers embedded voice recognition commands and over the air updates (System and Map) that provide a seamless 3rd space experience. The car features a 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD audio video navigation system that strengthens the SUV’s hi-tech cabin experience while also enhancing convenience.

The car offers customers over 60 connected car features creating a superlative connected car experience. It will be offered with three years free Bluelink subscription and also boasts of smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen.

Intuitive Safety

Developed on the 3rd Generation N3 platform that achieves best chassis strength and superior safety, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON offers resilient cabin safety. The body structure combines AHSS (Advanced High Strength Steel) and HSS (High Strength Steel) application and an extensive application of hot-stamping to assure of superior protection in the event of a collision.

Forming the pinnacle of technology in its segment, the car features Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON is able to detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road, thereby offering a comprehensive protection.

Further, the car also offers customers functions such as Surround View Monitor (SVM) that increase the level of safety when parking or making manoeuvres by showing a 360˚view of the vehicle’s surroundings. Additionally, the SUV also offers Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) that is activated once the driver uses a turn indicator to shift lanes or make a turn. The car offers customer Level Next Safety with over 45 safety features in the form of advanced active and passive safety features as standard for complete protection and a total of over 60 safety features. The standard advanced safety features include:

Six Airbags (Front dual, side and curtain airbags)

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control

Hill descent control

Hill assist control

All disc brakes

BVM (Blind-Spot View Monitor) / SVM (Surround View Monitor)

Engineered to exceed

TUCSON enables customers with powerful and advanced powertrains that are both future ready and deliver an exhilarating driving experience. The advanced powertrains are future ready, RDE compliant and achieve supreme performance in the segment while being exceptionally fuel efficient. The car is powered by new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission.

Complete peace of mind

The all-new Hyundai TUCSON offers customers superior peace of mind for a happy life and quality time. With three Years unlimited km warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA) customers can sit back and enjoy their ownership experience. The car will be offered with three years or 30,000 km complimentary maintenance and one home visit within 30 days of delivery. Additionally, customers can avail up to seven years extended warranty options, Hyundai Shield of Trust car care & maintenance packages with lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

Colours

The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is offered in five monotone colour options — Polar White, Phantom Black, Amazon Grey (New & Exclusive), Starry Night and Fiery Red. Customers can also choose between two dual tone colour options that include Polar white with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

