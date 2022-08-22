All new Mahindra Scorpio: A classic ride

Home Auto

The Mahindra Scorpio has earned the title of being one of the most iconic SUVs to be manufactured in India. Over the last two decades, it has built a massive fan following and taking that further is a bold strategy by Mahindra where they have expanded the range with the all-new Scorpio and the Scorpio Classic. While the all-new Scorpio has a lot going for it, the Classic continues the journey of the legendary Scorpio with added tweaks.

Design
The silhouette of the Scorpio Mahindra is out with its all-new Scorpio Classic, which retains the
original silhouette but boasts a series of upgrades that have given it a fresh new appeal has remained largely unchanged with the Classic, however, there are a few added touches to the squared-off design that include a new grille, the new Mahindra twin peaks logo, new DRLs, and a signature tower LED tail lamp. The Scorpio Classic rides on stunning R17 diamond cut alloys that enhances its visual appeal. It carries a rugged look that means business, and that is probably why Mahindra didn’t discontinue it, but further elaborated on this platform.

Interiors
The Scorpio Classic comes with either a six or 7-seater configuration and space allocation has been improved to ensure the passengers in the first two rows have ample head and leg room. The rear jump seats are best left for short trips; however, they can be neatly folded away on the side to accommodate more bags. With the update, the Scorpio Classic now boasts a two-tone theme, has a classic wooden pattern on the console, and the upholstery has been refreshed as well. The Scorpio Classic also gets a new 22.86cm touchscreen infotainment system.

Performance
Under the hood of the Scorpio Classic, you will find the all-aluminium GEN-2 mHawk 2.2-litre engine that delivers 132 PS of peak power and a solid 300Nm of torque. If the numbers sound like you have heard them before that is because this engine also does duty in the new Thar and has been tuned in a similar fashion. It is a powerful unit that is quite frugal and ensures you have an engaging driving experience. The engine is 55 kilos lighter and is 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the engine that powered the previous model. They have also introduced a new six-speed cable shift in the manual transmission. To set the Scorpio Classic apart from the outgoing model, Mahindra has also tweaked the suspension to ensure it delivers superior ride and handling characteristics. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants and will be sold alongside the Scorpio N.

It is expected to be priced in the Rs 12 to15 lakh range

