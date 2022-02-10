The new Honda CBR650R is a thrill machine here to delight

By Express News Service

The Honda CBR650R is a legend in its own right. Known for its exemplary experience coupled with a potent motor and drop-dead gorgeous styling cues, this bike has a solid fan following across the globe. Now available in India in its 2022 model year avatar, the new CBR650R is a bike that is born to delight.

To be sold exclusively through Honda’s Big Wing showrooms, the new CBR650R has been brought into India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD), which has helped keep the pricing in check. It has new upper and lower fairings that give it a more muscular stance than its predecessor. The seat is nice and compact, and the truncated rear gives the bike a rather purposeful look. Honda has also given it graphics and orange highlights that bring out its sporty appeal.

Powering the bike is a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that has been tuned to deliver 87PS of power and 57.5nm of torque. The four-cylinder unit is a gem of an engine. The bike is touted to be rather potent and extremely quick off the mark and is said to deliver an adrenaline rush that matches what people have come to expect from a mid-size Honda sports bike.

The Honda CBR650R is a thrilling ride that draws its inspiration from Honda’s experience of motorsport.

The bike is priced at Rs 9.35 lakh.