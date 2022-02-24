'BMW M4 Competition Coupe' review: Thrill machine

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The BMW M4 Competition Coupé was launched in India recently. This high performance machine is all about delivering an uncompromised experience that thrills.

Design

The distinctive body design of the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupé is a bold style statement that will get heads to turn. It is edgy, futuristic and looks like it will set a track on fire!

The car gets the M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the powerfully sculpted wheel arches with M gills, and the extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons.

The M4 Competition Coupé also comes with adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight as standard. The car also sports aerodynamically optimised fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

Interior

The interior has been crafted to deliver a cockpit that means business, screams performance, yet is every bit as upmarket as you would expect from a BMW. The electrically adjustable M sport seats and M Leather 'Merino' with extended contents upholstery with carbon fiber trim come as standard.

Exclusive functions such as M seat belts, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch. The coupé also gets ambient lighting, and 3-zone air conditioning.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies can be found on board. The list includes wireless charging, an HUD unit, gesture control, as well as the BMW Live Cockpit with 3D navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25 inch control display. You also get a neat Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers!

Performance

Powering the BMW M4 Competition Coupé is a new 3.0-litre straight-six unit that gets BMW's latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine produces an output of 510hp and a maximum torque of 650Nm!

It is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that allows for extremely fast shift times and all of this works to deliver an exhilarating experience behind the wheel. After all, this car can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 3.5 seconds flat!

To ensure you have maximum control and the car can drive the way it does, BMW has equipped it with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M high performance compound brakes and 19"/20" M forged wheels.

You also get multiple drive modes to optimise the set up to suit your driving style or to configure it for a day out on the track!

Verdict

The BMW M4 Competition Coupé is touted to deliver a ride like no other car in its segment. Powerful, fun, and well equipped this machine is what performance enthusiasts should strive for! The BMW M4 Competition Coupé M xDrive is priced at Rs 1,43,90,000.