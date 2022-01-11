Ducati to launch 11 new motorcycle models in India in 2022

By Express News Service

If you ever doubted just how big the superbike and premium motorcycle market is in India, then this blockbuster news from Ducati ought to silence all the naysayers and let true enthusiasts rejoice in the fact that there is demand here and we truly deserve the best from across the globe on our roads. Taking this to new heights is the fact that Ducati is set to launch 11 new motorcycles in India in 2022.

The first bike to arrive will be the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, which will then be followed by the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition. It goes without saying that their flagship adventure tourer, namely the Multistrada V4 S will also be a part of the line-up as will be the new Ducati Monster and Streetfighter V4. Other models from the Multistrada family including the 950 and V4 will also be brought in as will the new editions of the Scrambler and Diavel.

Having said that, the most anticipated launch will come in the form of the Ducati DesertX. This is the first Ducati in modern history to feature a 21-inch front wheel and it is a stunning looking machine that will undoubtedly delight all those who manage to get their hands on this exquisite vehicle.

No doubt, Ducati is bullish about the Indian market and their sense of commitment shows in how they are bringing their latest line-up to our shores. Ensuring that customers get a great ownership experience, the company will continue to work on after-sales service as well as the Ducati Cares Program.