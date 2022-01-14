STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Auto

Tata Altroz EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5: Upcoming electric cars of 2022

Here are some of the big names to look out for as we move towards sustained mobility and cleaner cars that definitely delight.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV

By Express News Service

This year we are going to see a slew of new electric cars being launched in the market. Here are some of the big names to look  out for as we move towards sustained  mobility and  cleaner cars that definitely delight!

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors has jumped on to the EV bandwagon and has tasted success with the Tigor EV as well as the Nexon EV. With the Altroz EV, they will effectively have the cheapest EV on sale in India and it is expected to get the same drivetrain from the Tigor EV.

With a 300 km range per charge and decent performance, the Altroz EV might be the car everyone needs in the city! It is expected to be priced in the Rs 9-11 lakh range.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai just announced that they will be launching six EVs in the next few years. Some of these will be based on current platforms, while a host of new ones will spawn from a dedicated EV platform that they are developing. The first on that list to arrive will be the Ioniq 5, a stylish machine that boasts a crossover look. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced at Rs 20+ lakh.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

This is the EV version of the S-Class. It is built on an all-new platform and comes with a massive battery pack that is touted to have a range close to 800km per charge. The features on board will be class leading with numerous functions that are in sync with autonomous driving technologies that go beyond level 2 and 3! The EQS is expected to be priced around the Rs 2 crore mark. 

Mini Cooper SE

The Mini Cooper SE is the Mini that we all want in the future! It has those timeless looks and comes packed with the same level of performance that we have come to love. The Cooper SE delivers close to 190 PS of power and a solid 270 Nm of torque from the electric motor and has a range of 300km per charge. The Mini Cooper SE is expected to cost around Rs 50 lakh when launched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Altroz EV Hyundai Ioniq 5 Mercedes Benz EQS Elecric vehicles
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp