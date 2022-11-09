Royal Enfield unveils Super Meteor 650 in 2 variants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield on Tuesday unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 EICMA 2022 at Milan, Italy, with a 648cc twin platform eyeing the mid-sized cruiser market. The Super Meteor 650 comes in two variants. The standard variant comes with five colour schemes - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green and the Tourer variant comes with Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The motorcycle features relaxed rider ergonomics, stability on the highway with a low centre of gravity chassis and easy manoeuvrability, USD forks, LED headlamps, a state-of-the-art TBT navigation system, redesigned engine covers and a cool retro styling. Super Meteor 650 comes with improved ride positioning with feet-forward foot controls, a low scalloped seat and wide pulled-back handlebars. Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors said, “The engine is super refined and responsive and offers relaxed part-throttle experience at highway-plus speeds, the riding ergonomics are fine-tuned to offer a leisurely, yet in-control riding experience, and the overall premium fit-finish of parts and materials evoke visual and sensory delight.”