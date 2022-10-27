Home Auto

BYD ATTO 3 debuts in India!

Chinese car manufacturer BYD has launched their first private vehicle offering in the country

Published: 27th October 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

BYD has launched their first product that is targeted at the private buyer and it is an upmarket SUV that has been christened as the ATTO 3. This new electric vehicle is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0, which is designed for the next generation of pure electric vehicles that will feature the Blade Battery, an 8-in-1 electric powertrain, and highly integrated domain controllers. The platform features the world’s first 8-in-1 electric powertrain (with drive motor, motor controller, reducer, onboard charger, DC converter, high-voltage distribution box, vehicle controller, and Battery Management System (BMS) integrated), resulting in a 20 per cent overall size reduction and 15 per cent weight reduction;  allowing the overall efficiency to exceed 89 per cent!

Design

The car features sharp lines and a sporty posture adding to the vigorous aesthetics of the Dragon Face that it sports. Judging by the other EVs on the road that sit in this segment, the BYD ATTO 3 would win the beauty contest! The cabin is spacious and has a fresh layout that is bound to gel well with customers. 
Safe high-performance battery 

Equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery and the born EV platform, the ATTO 3 features fast charging from 0 to 80 per cent within 50 minutes, a range of 521km on a single charge according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3s. 
Advanced safety systems

BYD ATTO 3 features a level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warnings, blind spot warning, emergency brake assist, and a lot more! In addition, the ATTO 3 also gets 7 airbags. 

Key features

The car is equipped with a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-pinch features. It also comes standard with a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad supporting a 360° holographic transparent imaging system. The panoramic sunroof and imaging system are the largest among cars in the segment. BYD ATTO 3 is also equipped with a mobile power station that allows the vehicle to transform into a super mobile power bank. This power station supports power up to 3.3kw, satisfying most needs of high-power electrical appliances.

The car also has other features such as mobile phone wireless charging, one-touch electric control tailgate, NFC card key, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-colour gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, and a CN95 air filter.

BYD will announce the price of the ATTO 3 in January 2023, however bookings have commenced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATTO 3 BYD ATTO 3
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp