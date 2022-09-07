Ready to Vroom?

Home Auto

Bajaj is out with the new CT 125 it boasts being the ideal commuter bike that is built for the long haul.

The new Bajaj CT 125X . (File Photo)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Bajaj Auto has built a reputation for themselves  as an exciting performance bike brand. However  at their core, they still have the commuter in mind and to cater to this audience, the company is out with a new 125cc motorbike that is built keeping  performance and durability in mind, so that it can be used in varied conditions and carry the loads that these bikes are pushed to do.

The new Bajaj CT 125X is ideal for customers who ride extensively throughout the day and work in professions such as food delivery, last mile courier delivery, or business supplies. Keeping the nature of the job and the road conditions in mind, Bajaj has ensured that the new bike is built tough and efficient. 

The bike comes with a 125cc DTS-i engine that delivers a solid 10.9PS of power and 11Nm of peak torque. The peppy motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission and the bike benefits from having a padded seat for extra comfort, a carrier for extra loading disc brakes and the SNS suspension. Bajaj has given it some neat styling cues, as well, that include a sculpted tank and neat body graphics.  The bike sports a 1285mm wheelbase and good ground clearance too.

The CT 125X with drum brakes is priced at Rs 71,354 and the disc brake version will retail for Rs 74,554.

