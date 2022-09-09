Home Auto

Automobile sales jump by 17 per cent in August: SIAM

Overall automobile sales rose to 18,77,072 units in August 2022 as against 15,94,573 units sold in August 2021.

Published: 09th September 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of cars parked at the Ford plant near Chennai | Debadatta Mallick

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Automobile sales in India jumped by 17 per cent year-on-year in August led by healthy growth in passenger vehicle sales, as per data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

As per the SIAM data, passenger vehicle sales registered a growth of 21 per cent. Passenger vehicle sales rose to 2,81,210 units in August 2022 as against 2,32,224 units sold in August 2021.

Total 2-wheelers sales rose to 15,57,429 units in August 2022, registering year-on-year growth of 16.33 per cent over 13,38,740 units sold in August 2021.

Total 3-wheelers sales during the month under review stood at 38,369 units up by 62 per cent as against 23,606 units sold in August 2021.

Total van sales in August 2022 stood at 12,236 units, up by 12.74 per cent against 10,853 units sold in August 2021.

Commenting on the August 2022 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said "In August 2022, sales in the Passenger vehicle segment stood at 2.8 lakh units, Two-wheelers posted sales of 15.6 lakh units, while Three-wheeler segment posted sales of just 38,000 units."

"While good monsoon and the upcoming festive season is likely to increase demand, SIAM is keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply-side challenges. High CNG prices is a big challenge for the industry and we keenly look forward to the kind interventions and support from the Government," Menon said. 

Automobile sales Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM data
