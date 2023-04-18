2024 Jeep Wrangler: The most capable yet!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The iconic Jeep Wrangler has once again evolved to become the most recognised vehicle in the world. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on-and off-road dynamics, and a host of safety and advanced technology features.

The new Wrangler offers a combination of capability, technology, and safety features while staying true to the Wrangler formula. The latest evolution of the world’s most iconic SUV is designed to meet the demands of modern drivers, including the ability to travel off the beaten path.

Advanced 4x4

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers advanced 4x4 systems including Command-Trac, Rock-Trac, and Selec-Trac full-time transfer cases, and unmatched crawl ratios of up to 100:1.

The vehicle can handle water fording of up to 34 inches and features uncompromising approach, departure, break-over angles and ground clearance.

Every Wrangler model is equipped with a Trail Rated badge that reflects an unmatched spec list—Dana solid front and rear axles, two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks (two front, one rear), four-wheel disc brakes, four skid plates, and a minimum tyre size of 32 inches.

Immensely capable

The new Wrangler raises the bar with the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models. The Willys model comes with upgraded content, including standard rear locker and 33-inch tyres, while the Rubicon X model features standard 35-inch tyres (2.0-litre and 3.6-litre automatic powertrains), integrated off-road camera, and steel bumpers. Customers can now get full-float axles, typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks, straight from the factory.

Refined interior

The 2024 Wrangler features a refined interior with more technology and amenities including available 12-way power-adjustable front seats, new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above).

Will it come to India?

The good news is that India is one of the few countries apart from the USA that builds the current generation Jeep Wrangler and this is bound to continue with the new version as well. Keeping that in mind, the Jeep Wrangler 2024 could be produced in India as early as the second half of this year.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler has once again evolved to become the most recognised vehicle in the world. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on-and off-road dynamics, and a host of safety and advanced technology features. The new Wrangler offers a combination of capability, technology, and safety features while staying true to the Wrangler formula. The latest evolution of the world’s most iconic SUV is designed to meet the demands of modern drivers, including the ability to travel off the beaten path. Advanced 4x4googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers advanced 4x4 systems including Command-Trac, Rock-Trac, and Selec-Trac full-time transfer cases, and unmatched crawl ratios of up to 100:1. The vehicle can handle water fording of up to 34 inches and features uncompromising approach, departure, break-over angles and ground clearance. Every Wrangler model is equipped with a Trail Rated badge that reflects an unmatched spec list—Dana solid front and rear axles, two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks (two front, one rear), four-wheel disc brakes, four skid plates, and a minimum tyre size of 32 inches. Immensely capable The new Wrangler raises the bar with the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models. The Willys model comes with upgraded content, including standard rear locker and 33-inch tyres, while the Rubicon X model features standard 35-inch tyres (2.0-litre and 3.6-litre automatic powertrains), integrated off-road camera, and steel bumpers. Customers can now get full-float axles, typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks, straight from the factory. Refined interior The 2024 Wrangler features a refined interior with more technology and amenities including available 12-way power-adjustable front seats, new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above). Will it come to India? The good news is that India is one of the few countries apart from the USA that builds the current generation Jeep Wrangler and this is bound to continue with the new version as well. Keeping that in mind, the Jeep Wrangler 2024 could be produced in India as early as the second half of this year.