Jeep India launches compass 4x2 Diesel Automatic

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Jeep India has made a significant move in the country’s SUV market with the launch of the Compass 4x2 Diesel Automatic. This new variant of the Compass offers an enticing blend of performance, efficiency, and affordability, making it an appealing option for SUV enthusiasts across India.

Performance

The standout feature of the Jeep Compass 4x2 Diesel Automatic is its 9-speed automatic transmission. This gearbox is designed to deliver seamless gear shifts, ensuring a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

The advantages of an automatic transmission go beyond just convenience; it also contributes to better fuel efficiency, which is a crucial factor for many Indian consumers. With this transmission, the Compass offers impressive all-around performance that can handle various driving conditions.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass 4x2 is powered by the tried-and-tested 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine is known for its reliability and capability. It produces a robust 170 horsepower and a substantial 350 Nm of torque. These power figures translate into remarkable performance, as the Compass can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds. This swift acceleration is complemented by an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figure of 16.2 kpl, a commendable figure for a car in the midsize SUV segment.

Capability

One of the remarkable aspects of the Compass 4x2 is its off-road capability. Despite being a 4x2 (meaning it lacks the four-wheel drive system of its 4x4 sibling), it retains the rugged DNA that Jeep is known for. It boasts a first-gear ratio identical to the 4x4 variant, ensuring it can handle challenging terrain with ease. The vehicle’s tight turning radius of just 10.87 metres makes it agile and manoeuvrable in tight spaces. Additionally, it features a 20-degree approach angle, a 31-degree departure angle, and a 22-degree ramp-over angle, all of which contribute to its off-road prowess. Furthermore, it can handle a gradability of 19.8 degrees, making it capable of tackling steep inclines.

Affordability

What’s truly impressive about the Compass 4x2 Diesel Automatic is how Jeep has priced it. Costing Rs 23.99 lakh, it is pegged as a more affordable option for consumers who desire a premium SUV without the need for extreme off-roading capabilities. This pricing strategy by Jeep has made the Compass 4x2 a compelling choice in the premium SUV segment, catering to a broader range of customers.

The Jeep Compass has already made a mark in India’s SUV landscape with its combination of style, performance, and the iconic Jeep brand image. With the introduction of the 4x2 Diesel Automatic variant, Jeep aims to further strengthen its presence and appeal to a wider buyer base.

