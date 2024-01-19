Hyundai Creta: Capable and Commanding

Hyundai Motor India’s highly anticipated fourth-generation Creta was officially launched on January 16. Prior to the official launch, I had the privilege of test-driving this powerful SUV on the roads of the Jodhpur desert in Rajasthan.

Let’s delve into the details, under the hood and beyond.

Bold exteriors

The new Hyundai Creta boasts a bold design tailored for the new-age tech-savvy consumers. Drawing inspiration from the global design language of Hyundai, it exudes a matured Venue look.

The commanding appearance is achieved through new LED positioning lamps, DRLs, a black chrome parametric radiator grille, and quad-beam LED headlamps.

The redesigned rear profile adds a fresh appeal with connected LED tail lamps, a new tailgate, bumpers, a skid plate design, and a sleek aerodynamic spoiler.

The 17-inch redesigned sharper and sportier diamond-cut alloy wheels enhance the side profile of this face-lifted SUV.

Welcoming interior

The spacious cabin is thoughtfully designed, providing ample room for both passengers and cargo. Quality materials and meticulous attention to detail elevate the overall premium feel.

The driver-centric cockpit features intuitive controls, and the user-friendly infotainment system adds to the convenience. With a wheelbase of 2610mm, the second row is roomy enough for three passengers, ensuring a comfortable journey.

The Creta’s interiors create a welcoming environment for both short commutes and long journeys, setting it apart in its segment.

Powertrains & performance

Hyundai offers five powertrain options, including the new 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT), catering to diverse preferences. Hyundai Creta introduces three drive modes (Eco, Normal, & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud), optimising driving comfort across different terrains.

My drive through the sandy lands of Jodhpur left a lasting impression, highlighting the engaging performance of the new turbo powertrain.

The Creta’s engine performance is remarkable, providing efficient and responsive options for both fuel efficiency and power. The balanced blend of performance and fuel economy, along with smooth acceleration and responsive handling, makes it suitable for city driving and highway cruising.

Latest technology

The new Hyundai Creta boasts advanced technology focusing on safety and comfort features. The premium 26.03cm digital cluster features dynamic themes that are switchable with every drive mode.

The 20.03cm digital cluster displays Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) information, including read-outs for Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Front Collision Avoidance.

Additionally, the digital cluster incorporates a Blind View Monitor, relaying feeds from cameras placed at the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).