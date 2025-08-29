SUVper Kiger!

An SUV usually comes with a premium tag. An ‘affordable SUV’ is a rare breed, and that’s exactly the space Renault has tapped in India with the Kiger. Alongside the Kwid hatchback and Triber MPV, the French brand now gives its compact SUV a timely update. After refreshing the Triber recently, it’s the Kiger’s turn for changes.

Renault invited the media to experience the new, feature-packed Kiger on the track, showcasing its frugal yet spirited engineering.

Exteriors

The updated Kiger packs over 35 enhancements. Externally, it carries Renault’s new brand identity with a bolder front fascia, striking grille, new hood, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps, tail lamps and fog lamps, plus 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and skid plates. Where the earlier model had hints of the Kwid, the new Kiger feels more premium and elegant.

Interiors

Cabin updates include a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leatherette seats, new upholstery and better noise insulation, keeping the engine note out for a more refined drive. Tech upgrades bring a multi-view camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen and an ARKAMYS surround sound system.

Safety

The facelift adds 21 standard safety features, including six airbags, ESP, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and ISOFIX mounts. Cabin space remains one of its strengths, with best-in-class rear knee room, good interior storage and a practical boot.

Engines & performance

The Kiger continues with two engines: a 1-litre turbo petrol producing 100 PS and 160 Nm, offering up to 20.38 kmpl (ARAI), and a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol with 72 PS and 96 Nm, returning 19.83 kmpl. Renault’s Mirror Bore Coating tech, borrowed from racing, reduces engine friction, boosting power, efficiency and durability.

Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT for the turbo, and 5-speed manual or AMT for the NA engine. The Kiger also offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes.