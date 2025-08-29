SUVper Kiger!

An SUV usually comes with a premium tag. An ‘affordable SUV’ is a rare breed, and that’s exactly the space Renault has tapped in India with the Kiger. Alongside the Kwid hatchback and Triber MPV, the French brand now gives its compact SUV a timely update. After refreshing the Triber recently, it’s the Kiger’s turn for changes.
Renault invited the media to experience the new, feature-packed Kiger on the track, showcasing its frugal yet spirited engineering.
Exteriors
The updated Kiger packs over 35 enhancements. Externally, it carries Renault’s new brand identity with a bolder front fascia, striking grille, new hood, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps, tail lamps and fog lamps, plus 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and skid plates. Where the earlier model had hints of the Kwid, the new Kiger feels more premium and elegant.
Interiors
Cabin updates include a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leatherette seats, new upholstery and better noise insulation, keeping the engine note out for a more refined drive. Tech upgrades bring a multi-view camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen and an ARKAMYS surround sound system.
Safety
The facelift adds 21 standard safety features, including six airbags, ESP, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and ISOFIX mounts. Cabin space remains one of its strengths, with best-in-class rear knee room, good interior storage and a practical boot.
Engines & performance
The Kiger continues with two engines: a 1-litre turbo petrol producing 100 PS and 160 Nm, offering up to 20.38 kmpl (ARAI), and a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol with 72 PS and 96 Nm, returning 19.83 kmpl. Renault’s Mirror Bore Coating tech, borrowed from racing, reduces engine friction, boosting power, efficiency and durability.
Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT for the turbo, and 5-speed manual or AMT for the NA engine. The Kiger also offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes.
Colours
Seven shades are available, with two new additions — Oasis Yellow and Shadow Grey — joining Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black.
Verdict
With refreshed looks, more features, improved safety and proven performance, the updated Kiger is a stronger package than before. It makes a persuasive case as a stylish, affordable compact SUV.
On the track
At Manesar’s ICAT testing facility, the turbo manual Kiger was put through its paces on oval and hill. Stability and steering precision was evident even on banked curves and wet gradients. During my drive, the SUV clocked 114 kmph on the high-speed track, and 0–100 kmph in 13 seconds in Sport mode — solid figures for its class. On steep 20% slopes in heavy rain, the Kiger handled climbs with ease.
All India, One price (ex-showroom)
Kiger Turbo
Manual: L9,99,995
X-Tronic CVT: L11,29,995
Kiger Energy
Manual:
L6,29,995 – L9,14,995
Easy-R AMT:
L7,59,995 – L8,69,995