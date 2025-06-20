Tata's new Harrier.EV blazes a trail like none other

First glance

Harrier.EV is an electric SUV that does not compromise on power, capabilities, luxury, travel comfort or technology. It comes in two battery pack options: one 65 kWh and the other, 75 kWh. The latter comes in an all-wheel drive (quad-wheel drive) variant. And as highlighted in their viral ad, it can climb hills, even those deemed impossible, with ease.

The first 4-wheel drive electric SUV in the Indian mass market, Harrier.EV comes with two motors: 238 hp at the rear axle and 158 hp at the front. The vehicle also boasts a peak torque of 504Nm, an impressive figure indeed. In short, the event demonstrated how the Harrier.EV conquers different types of obstacles by leveraging its technology.

The event

The programme was divided into two parts. The first was to demonstrate the vehicle’s power, torque delivery and driver-assist system. Alas, we were not allowed to drive the car during this session. However, the second session was an off-road experience, and thus, truly exciting.

On the high-speed circuit in Noida, the Harrier.EV’s true capabilities were put to the test. And boy, did it perform well. One stunt on how quickly the vehicle could pull away a tablecloth without disturbing the crockery was particularly enlivening. Then came the hot laps. Harrier.EV blitzed from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and demonstrated sports car-like responsiveness. All this, silently.