Tata's new Harrier.EV blazes a trail like none other

Tata Harrier.EV has been the buzzword on social media ever since its recent ad, an adventurous climb atop Anappara in Idukki, was rolled out. Close on the heels of this success, Tata Motors invited media persons to the Buddh International Circuit in Noida last week to witness and experience the prowess of their latest vehicle, especially how it can negotiate challenging terrains effortlessly. Here are my highlights from this experience.
First glance
Harrier.EV is an electric SUV that does not compromise on power, capabilities, luxury, travel comfort or technology. It comes in two battery pack options: one 65 kWh and the other, 75 kWh. The latter comes in an all-wheel drive (quad-wheel drive) variant. And as highlighted in their viral ad, it can climb hills, even those deemed impossible, with ease.
The first 4-wheel drive electric SUV in the Indian mass market, Harrier.EV comes with two motors: 238 hp at the rear axle and 158 hp at the front. The vehicle also boasts a peak torque of 504Nm, an impressive figure indeed. In short, the event demonstrated how the Harrier.EV conquers different types of obstacles by leveraging its technology.
The event
The programme was divided into two parts. The first was to demonstrate the vehicle’s power, torque delivery and driver-assist system. Alas, we were not allowed to drive the car during this session. However, the second session was an off-road experience, and thus, truly exciting.
On the high-speed circuit in Noida, the Harrier.EV’s true capabilities were put to the test. And boy, did it perform well. One stunt on how quickly the vehicle could pull away a tablecloth without disturbing the crockery was particularly enlivening. Then came the hot laps. Harrier.EV blitzed from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and demonstrated sports car-like responsiveness. All this, silently.
Tech zone
In the tech zone, we witnessed how the Advanced Driver Assistance System features work. That is, adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed assist, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, e-valet, reverse assist and auto park, etc. The car remembers the last 50 metres of a ride and can reverse itself that distance without intervention. It also recognises zone-specific speed limits and automatically adjusts.
Off-road
I was in the driving seat for the off-roading session, ready to take on all challenges. The QWD dual-motor setup, six terrain modes and off-road assist help it deliver the power, thrill and range that many other SUVs simply cannot.
On-demand all-wheel drive traction ensures control, no matter the surface. With clear view assist (540-degree view), an intelligent HD rear-view mirror, and all-independent suspension, Harrier.EV adapts to any terrain.
For the remainder of the session, which included steep ascents and descents to axle twisters, side inclines, see-saws, and water crossings, the vehicle never stuttered.
The verdict
Tata Motors has only revealed the base variant’s price so far. But the top-end model I tested will, no doubt, cost upwards of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). But considering its performance, tech, comfort and class, it’s a compelling package.
HIGHLIGHTS
* QWD dual-motor setup
* Power of 158hp (116kW) front & 238 hp (175kW) rear
* 504 Nm torque
* 0-100 km/h in
* 6.3 seconds
* Long-range 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs
* An estimated real-world range of 480 to 505 km
* Fast charging at 1.5C delivers up to 250 km in just 15 minutes
* Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) power sharing
* Quad-wheel Drive system for ultimate off-road experience
* 6 Terrain modes: Normal, Grass / Snow, Mudruts / Gravel, Sand, Rock crawl & Custom
* Multi Drive Modes: QWD: Boost, Sport, City and Eco; RWD: Eco, City and Sport
* Transparent mode with 540-degree Clear View Assist & 360-degree 3D camera
* Ultra Glide Suspension for exceptional handling & ride comfort
* Dimensions (L x W x H): 4607 x 2132 x 1740 in mm
* Wheelbase: 2,741 mm
* Water-wading capacity: 600 mm
* Bootspace: 502 litre. Expandable to 999 litre
* Turning radius: 5.75
* Colours: Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey & Stealth Black
* Introductory price: Rs 21.49 lakh* (ex showroom)