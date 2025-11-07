High Octane!

Two days ago, Skoda India posted an interesting ‘apology’ on Instagram. It apologised for making customers want to go on longer drives than planned, simply to enjoy the inimitable car experience. It also apologised to other carmakers for leaving them no option but to raise safety standards to match Skoda’s impressive line-up. As expected, the post drew plenty of attention on social media.

To mark its 25th year in the country, Skoda India has now introduced the latest generation of its Octavia line-up, the Octavia RS. Unlike earlier iterations, this RS is a full-fledged performance sedan built entirely with imported parts. The Octavia name needs no introduction. It has been one of Skoda’s most recognisable models since the company’s early days in India. Although the car was discontinued in 2023, the return of the RS is seen as a significant image booster, even as the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia remain the brand’s volume drivers.

I tested the Octavia RS this week at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida to see whether Skoda’s bold Instagram ‘apology’ holds up.

Exteriors

The Octavia RS embraces an assertive design language, highlighted by full LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators and glossy black styling elements. The 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile 225/40 R19 sports tyres give it an unmistakably athletic stance.

At 4,709mm in length, 1,829mm in width and 1,457mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,677mm, the car balances sleek proportions with genuine usability. The boot offers a segment-leading 600 litres of space, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded. Colour options include Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black and Velvet Red.