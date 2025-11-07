High Octane!

Two days ago, Skoda India posted an interesting ‘apology’ on Instagram. It apologised for making customers want to go on longer drives than planned, simply to enjoy the inimitable car experience. It also apologised to other carmakers for leaving them no option but to raise safety standards to match Skoda’s impressive line-up. As expected, the post drew plenty of attention on social media.
To mark its 25th year in the country, Skoda India has now introduced the latest generation of its Octavia line-up, the Octavia RS. Unlike earlier iterations, this RS is a full-fledged performance sedan built entirely with imported parts. The Octavia name needs no introduction. It has been one of Skoda’s most recognisable models since the company’s early days in India. Although the car was discontinued in 2023, the return of the RS is seen as a significant image booster, even as the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia remain the brand’s volume drivers.
I tested the Octavia RS this week at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida to see whether Skoda’s bold Instagram ‘apology’ holds up.
Exteriors
The Octavia RS embraces an assertive design language, highlighted by full LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators and glossy black styling elements. The 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile 225/40 R19 sports tyres give it an unmistakably athletic stance.
At 4,709mm in length, 1,829mm in width and 1,457mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,677mm, the car balances sleek proportions with genuine usability. The boot offers a segment-leading 600 litres of space, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded. Colour options include Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black and Velvet Red.
Interiors
Inside, the Octavia RS strikes a blend of sportiness and premium comfort. The cabin features suede and leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, along with sports front seats that offer electric adjustment, memory, heating and massage functions. A virtual cockpit, ambient lighting and three-zone climate control elevate the experience further.
The 32.77cm infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Canton 675 W 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer adds to the premium feel. The car also includes an electrically operated boot with virtual pedal and several useful ‘simply clever’ touches.
Powertrain
The Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 195 kW (265 PS) and 370 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. This is the same powertrain found in the recently launched Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Safety
Safety equipment includes the latest ADAS features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist and Intelligent Park Assist. The car is equipped with 10 airbags, a 360-degree Area View camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a Head-Up Display and multiple driving stability systems.
Performance
The Octavia RS thrives on long, open stretches. Pressing the accelerator delivers a surge of power that feels almost instantaneous. Although the company claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, the car certainly feels capable of achieving that figure. The advanced chassis setup, progressive steering and sports suspension offer sharp handling and assured dynamics.
At the circuit, the car felt stable even at very high three-digit speeds, with strong and confidence-inspiring braking. On the slalom course, its precision in cornering was clear. The RS character is unmistakable.
Verdict
At an ex-showroom price of `49.99 lakh, the Skoda Octavia RS offers strong value when its cult status is factored in. It is also more practical than its only real rival in the Indian market, the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The initial batch of 100 imported units is already fully booked, but the company is likely to bring in more to satisfy performance enthusiasts.
New releases
Hyundai unveils new Venue and Venue N Line
Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Venue and Venue N Line, with prices starting at I7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new VENUE adopts Hyundai’s latest design cues, featuring quad-beam LED headlamps, horizon LED lamps, a dark chrome grille and refreshed detailing across the exterior. The cabin gets a major upgrade with dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays, dual-tone seats with VENUE branding, ambient lighting, an electric 4-way driver seat, front ventilated seats and an eight-speaker Bose system. OTA-ready controllers and Blind Spot View Monitor round off the tech package. Engines remain the same as before: a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, now with an added automatic option for the diesel. Transmission options include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT and the newly introduced 6-speed automatic.
Prices: 1.2 Petrol: 7.90L to 10.70L
1.0 Turbo Petrol:
8.80L to 14.56L
1.5 Diesel: 9.70L to 15.51L
VENUE N LINE: Available only with the turbo-petrol engine, the VENUE N Line adds sportier styling with red accents and N Line badging. No mechanical changes. Three variants are on offer.
Prices:
N6 (MT): I 10.55L
N10 (MT): I11.45L
N10 (DCT): I15.30L
MG Motor India crosses 100,000 EV sales
JSW MG Motor India has surpassed the 100,000 EV sales milestone. The achievement is powered by strong demand across its electric portfolio, which ranges from daily-use models to premium options. The company says the milestone reflects its ongoing push for innovation, performance and sustainable mobility.
Tata Motors to gift new Sierra to Indian women’s cricket team
Tata Motors will gift the Indian Women’s Cricket Team the first batch of the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra to celebrate their ICC Women’s World Cup victory. Each player will receive the top-end model. The Sierra, known for its bold and timeless design, returns to the market on November 25.
Maruti Suzuki hits
3-crore domestic sales mark
Maruti Suzuki India has recorded 3 crore cumulative domestic sales, becoming the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country to reach the mark. Achieved in 42 years, the milestone underscores the brand’s long-standing market leadership and customer trust.