The GST rate reduction, effective September 22, will lower the prices of several car models and variants to below `10 lakh. This brings benefits beyond the showroom. Indeed, lower road tax and insurance premiums will make these cars more affordable.
Let’s take a look at models and variants that fall under this category.
Skoda
Take Skoda’s sub-compact SUV, Kylaq. The base manual variant, currently priced at `8.25 lakh, will drop to `7.54 lakh.
The next manual-geared variant comes down from `9.85 lakh to `8.99 lakh. For the first time, the automatic variant falls under `10 lakh — `9.99 lakh instead of `10.95 lakh.
This shift has a cascading effect. In Kerala, cars priced between `5 lakh to `10 lakh attract 13% road tax, while those above `10 lakh fall into the 15% slab.
So, the automatic variant earlier cost `1.64 lakh in road tax; now, at `9.99 lakh, the tax is `1.29 lakh — a saving of `34,000. Factoring in both ex-showroom price and tax, buyers save around `1.3 lakh. Insurance costs will also dip.
The new GST rate also brings the base variant of Skoda’s mid-size sedan, Slavia, below `10 lakh, at `9.99 lakh (down from `10.49 lakh).
Slavia variants enjoy GST benefit up to `63,207, and Kylaq variants up to `1,19,295.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti stands to gain the most under the new GST regime. Though final prices are awaited, three variants each of Alto and S-Presso will dip under 5 lakh.
Within `10 lakh, buyers can pick any variants of Maruti hatchbacks upto Baleno.
If you want a premium model, then nine variants of Fronx, four of Brezza, and even two of Ertiga are available in this price bracket.
Mahindra
Mahindra has already rolled out new prices to enthuse the market. Their revised prices came into effect from September 6 itself. From first glance, it is clear prices have reduced by `1.56 lakh.
Four variants of the XUV 3XO are now available in the under `10 lakh bracket.
Hyundai
Hyundai’s Venue will now have 11 variants under `10 lakh. Four variants were newly added into this price bracket after the GST revisions.
In addition, all variants of Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Exter, plus 12 variants of the i20, will also fall in the under `10 lakh price bracket.
GST reductions for their popular models include: Nios – `73,808 off; Aura – `78,465 off; Exter – `89,209 off; i20 – `98,053 off; i20 N Line – `1,08,116 off; and Venue – `1,23,659 off.
Nissan
Nissan’s Magnite becomes more tempting. All manual and AMT variants now fall under `10 lakh, alongside three CVT automatic versions.
The Visia MT starts below `6 lakh; N-Connecta CVT and Kuro CVT, too, are under `10 lakh.
Renault
All variants of the Triber and Kwid remain below `10 lakh. For the Kiger, only the top CVT variant stays out.
Four Kwid variants now drop under `5 lakh (up from one earlier). With road tax at just 10% in this bracket, affordability improves further.
Kwid starts at `4.29 lakh, while Kiger and Triber begin at `5.76 lakh. The revised prices bring savings of up to `96,395.
Toyota
Glanza, Taisor and Rumion — brought under the co-operation with Suzuki — will have variants under the `10 lakh price category.
While Glanza sees a price reduction of up to `85,300, Taisor will see a reduction of `1,11,100.
Honda
All variants except one of Honda Amaze sedan will now be under `10 lakh.
Kia
Sonet and Syros become even more affordable under the new GST regime. Most variants of these two models will now fall under the `10 lakh price point.
GST reduction benefits will see buyers of Kia Sonet save up to `1,64,471, and Kia Syros, up to `1,86,003.
Morris Garages
The base model of MG Astor SUV is now under `10 lakh. It will also get a GST reduction benefit of `54,000.
Citroen India
The prices of C3 and C3X will be `84,000 lower, starting at just `4.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Basalt and BasaltX now start at `7.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Motors
Among Tata’s line-up, the Nexon sees the highest GST cut — Rs 1.55 lakh — pushing many more variants under Rs 10 lakh.
Besides this, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Tigor and even the base Curvv coupé join this price category.
GST benefits
Tiago – up to L75,000
Tigor - up to L80,000
Altroz - up to L1,10,000
Punch - up to L85,000
Nexon - up to L1,55,000
Curvv - up to L65,000