The Big Glow UP

Mahindra has been a shining star in the Indian automobile market for a long time. It has cemented its position as the most loved SUV manufacturer in the country among the people.

Their flagship and fan-favourite vehicle, the XUV 700, has gotten a facelift and a new name for 2026. The mighty XUV 7XO arrives on the roads with an added zing. I recently drove the top automatic variant of the petrol version.

It is not just a cosmetic name change, I found as I zip through the roads. Along with a name change, a host of advancements are also introduced, thereby making the seven-seater SUV more relevant to the highly competitive market. Let me share my experience and opinions about the SUV, which has been continuously amassing a huge number of bookings.

The look

The outgoing model of XUV 700 was known for its attractive features and imposing build. So, the designer hasn’t tried to alter it drastically. The changes to the exterior are very subtle, keeping the personality of the popular XUV intact.

The character lines haven’t changed much, but the front end features significant additions like a slimmer grille, slimmer DRLs and a new bumper.

On the bumper, there is a silver faux skid plate element and four ice cube-shaped lighting units for the cornering and fog lamps. When driving above 80kmph, they also work as a headlight booster.

The side profile also hasn’t changed. Wheel size has gone up from 18 inches to 19 inches on the top trim. There is a gloss-black trim around the wheel arches and the lower portion of the doors. The flush door handles continue.

However, recently, China has banned such handles due to safety concerns.

At the rear, the LED taillamps are taken from the XEV 9S, with a hexagon theme.

To sum up, what I can definitely say is that owners of the latest version of the XUV 700 need not worry; the new XUV 7XO doesn’t disappoint, lookwise.