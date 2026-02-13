The Big Glow UP

Mahindra has been a shining star in the Indian automobile market for a long time. It has cemented its position as the most loved SUV manufacturer in the country among the people.
Their flagship and fan-favourite vehicle, the XUV 700, has gotten a facelift and a new name for 2026. The mighty XUV 7XO arrives on the roads with an added zing. I recently drove the top automatic variant of the petrol version.
It is not just a cosmetic name change, I found as I zip through the roads. Along with a name change, a host of advancements are also introduced, thereby making the seven-seater SUV more relevant to the highly competitive market. Let me share my experience and opinions about the SUV, which has been continuously amassing a huge number of bookings.
The look
The outgoing model of XUV 700 was known for its attractive features and imposing build. So, the designer hasn’t tried to alter it drastically. The changes to the exterior are very subtle, keeping the personality of the popular XUV intact.
The character lines haven’t changed much, but the front end features significant additions like a slimmer grille, slimmer DRLs and a new bumper.
On the bumper, there is a silver faux skid plate element and four ice cube-shaped lighting units for the cornering and fog lamps. When driving above 80kmph, they also work as a headlight booster.
The side profile also hasn’t changed. Wheel size has gone up from 18 inches to 19 inches on the top trim. There is a gloss-black trim around the wheel arches and the lower portion of the doors. The flush door handles continue.
However, recently, China has banned such handles due to safety concerns.
At the rear, the LED taillamps are taken from the XEV 9S, with a hexagon theme.
To sum up, what I can definitely say is that owners of the latest version of the XUV 700 need not worry; the new XUV 7XO doesn’t disappoint, lookwise.
The cabin
Cabin feels more premium. It has also been equipped with more smart tech. The front seats are wide and offer good support. Both front seats are ventilated and powered, with the driver’s seat getting a memory function.
The middle row is similarly comfortable, with two or three seat configurations. The second-row seats are also ventilated. Even though there is ample legroom, the front passenger seat can be moved with the powered boss mode to release more legroom for the second row passenger.
At the same time, the third row is actually an apology for seats. Practically impossible to stay there. Boot space is minimal if the third row seats are not folded down.
The steering wheel is tiltable and telescopic. Steering is shared with the XEV 9S, but it gets physical controls instead of touch-based ones.
The smart tech
The XUV 7XO represents the trend of conceiving cars as smartphones. The massive screen, which stretches the width of the dashboard, is where the most important updates are. It contains three 12.3-inch displays — one for the passenger, one with infotainment and controls, and the third for driver information.
There are no physical buttons, even for controlling the AC. And all these added actions will cause a distraction while driving.
The only positive step Mahindra has taken is that the screen in front of the front seat passenger is not visible to the driver — it comes with a privacy filter. However, at night, reflection will be a distraction.
Mahindra has included many apps for media streaming and online shopping. For music freaks, the 1,400W Speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will become addictive. The panoramic sunroof and rear window sun blinds also make life easier.
The safety
Six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold and hill-descent control are standard across variants. The top trim adds a knee airbag and an upgraded Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. The system works extremely well and is very useful.
The performance
The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (203hp power and 380Nm torque) and the 2.2-litre diesel (185hp and 450Nm/ 420Nm) engines remain in the upgraded model.
The engine is powerful and takes the heavy SUV without any strain. The refinement is commendable. The six-speed automatic gearbox proves best suited for it. It smoothly shifts, so the absence of paddle shifters is not annoying.
As I drove, I got a fuel efficiency of 13 kmpl on a highway, mixed with very little city driving.
Not at all bad for a heavy SUV. The biggest engineering change Mahindra has brought in is the new suspension technology, which makes travel much more comfortable.
It is an advanced engineered version of the frequency-selective dampers that provide different cushioning forces to suit different situations. Practically speaking, managing humps and rough patches is much smoother now.
The verdict
Priced between I13.66 lakh and I24 lakh, the new XUV hasn’t turned costlier than the outgoing model. The powerful engines and well-matched transmissions, the array of tech features, and excellent ride and handling are the highlights of the new XUV 7XO. For these factors, it is value-for-money and a fantastic option.