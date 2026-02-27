Truly majestic!

To the full-size SUV market, a new ‘it’ machine has arrived — JSW MG Motor’s Majestor. Compared to MG’s own Gloster, Majestor trumps in all aspects.

It is the longest, widest, and tallest SUV with the longest wheelbase in the segment. According to MG, Majestor goes beyond the traditional D-segment in terms of size, stance and features, hence it has created a new D+ segment.

Majestor comes in three variants — Sharp and Savvy. And Savvy itself has two variants, 2WD and 4WD. Just last week, as the car was introduced to the market, I was able to take the Majestor on a ride. Based on the experience, let me discuss how Majestor finds itself in a unique position in the market.

The beaut

It has that rugged look, complemented by a large octagonal matrix grille. The dragon eye-themed vertical daytime running lamps, split headlamps, connected LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips, all contribute to the large build.

The segment-leading proportions — 5,046mm length, 2,016mm width, 1,870mm height, and 2,950mm wheelbase — ensure an unmatched presence on the road.