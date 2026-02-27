Truly majestic!

To the full-size SUV market, a new ‘it’ machine has arrived — JSW MG Motor’s Majestor. Compared to MG’s own Gloster, Majestor trumps in all aspects.
It is the longest, widest, and tallest SUV with the longest wheelbase in the segment. According to MG, Majestor goes beyond the traditional D-segment in terms of size, stance and features, hence it has created a new D+ segment.
Majestor comes in three variants — Sharp and Savvy. And Savvy itself has two variants, 2WD and 4WD. Just last week, as the car was introduced to the market, I was able to take the Majestor on a ride. Based on the experience, let me discuss how Majestor finds itself in a unique position in the market.
The beaut
It has that rugged look, complemented by a large octagonal matrix grille. The dragon eye-themed vertical daytime running lamps, split headlamps, connected LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips, all contribute to the large build.
The segment-leading proportions — 5,046mm length, 2,016mm width, 1,870mm height, and 2,950mm wheelbase — ensure an unmatched presence on the road.
The inside
As you open the door, a very spacious black-themed cabin with plush leather and a sleek centre console welcomes you.
Both the driver and co-driver seats are ventilated, and they even have a massage function. Both have memorised positions and can be adjusted in multiple ways (12-way driver, 8-way passenger). Panoramic sunroof and three-zone AC ensure personalised comfort.
Along with flexible six- or seven-seater configurations, you can find features such as panoramic sunroof, three-zone AC, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL sound, dual wireless chargers, 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART connectivity.
The safety
Safety remains a core pillar of the Majestor. The SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, providing assisted steering, braking, and acceleration for enhanced driver confidence.
Safety features like a 360-degree HD camera, electronic stability programme (ESP), integrating anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control system (TCS), and roll movement intervention (RMI) add to the package
The power
Powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that churns 215 hp and 478.5 Nm torque, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and advanced 4WD. The advanced 4WD system comes with 10 off-road modes that balances on-road ease and off-road might.
In auto mode, the vehicle intelligently operates in 2WD during regular driving conditions and automatically switches to 4WD the moment it detects loss of traction. This ensures better fuel efficiency during daily use while delivering enhanced off-road capability, exactly when required. This intelligent mode is particularly effective in conditions such as rain, snow, and slippery surfaces which require higher speeds.
Majestor is the first in the segment to offer front, rear, and centre differential locks, enabling it to pull itself out of extreme situations even when one or more wheels lose traction or lift off the ground. Supported by Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm ground clearance, and an 810 mm water wading capability, this behemoth is an ideal companion for roadless terrains.
Media personnel were not allowed to drive off-road but could join in the fun from the passenger seat. The reason was simple — in front of us was a challenging track.
The trained driver demonstrated the prowess of the technologies that run the Majestor. Steep inclines, side pits, one wheel up drives, water-wading, mud, gravel, slush... Anything we list out, the SUV conquers with ease. It is definitely engineered for durability and reliability across the toughest terrains.
The verdict
The Majestor will compete mainly with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tayron in the Indian market. It has all the bells and whistles that one can expect in this category. The prices are yet to be announced. Now it is the pre-reservation phase, and the launch is expected in April. It definitely has what it takes to carve out a decent share of the market.