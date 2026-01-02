E for easygoing

Finally, Maruti Suzuki is launching an electric car. The much-awaited e-Vitara is set to hit the market this New Year.
It is clear that Maruti has been watching the market carefully, even as rivals rushed with e-launches in recent times. It was in no hurry to catch up.
Notably, before launching its first EV, the company installed over 2,000 charging stations across the length and breadth of India and trained 1.5 lakh technicians in servicing electric cars.
Maruti understands that what people expect from the brand is not just a car, but a reliable after-sales network as well. Now, let me share my first impressions of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, after spending a day with it in Haryana.
Design
Well, it can be polarising. Though it is named e-Vitara, it has no visual similarities with Maruti’s mid-size SUVs, the Grand Vitara or Victoris.
The child in me would like to think the shape of the e-Vitara resembles a big frog flexing its muscles.
The ‘Maruti look’ is evident from many angles, but there are plenty of bulges, thick wheel arches, plastic cladding and sharp creases. One word to describe it is: muscular.
The LED headlamps and Y-shaped DRLs add a touch of elegance to the closed-grille face. Since the shoulder line is high and the roof tapers towards the rear, the window glass area on the second-row doors is relatively small.
The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with wide tyres. A roof spoiler, connected tail-lamps and heavy cladding complete the rear profile.
The e-Vitara measures 4.275m in length, 1.8m in width, and 1.6m in height, with a wheelbase of 2.7m. Though it is as long as the Grand Vitara and Victoris, it appears shorter due to the bulky design and excessive cladding.
Interior
The interior design strikes a fine balance. Everything feels just right, with nothing overdone. A wide integrated screen housing both the infotainment system and the information display dominates the neatly laid-out dashboard.
The soft-touch brown leatherette panel in the centre, paired with dark silver AC vents, lends a classy touch. The squarish two-spoke steering wheel feels good to hold and looks pleasant. Thankfully, the e-Vitara avoids the hassle of touchscreen-only controls — AC and music functions are operated via physical switches.
The electric SUV features a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, and ventilated front seats. The front seats are supportive, thickly cushioned and comfortable.
The integrated display system and twin-deck floating console create a premium and sophisticated digital cockpit experience, with ample storage space underneath. The drive selector and wireless charger are conveniently positioned.
The sunroof, however, is non-retractable, and that’s a slight disappointment. The Infinity by Harman sound system delivers a premium audio experience.
The e-Vitara also offers a best-in-segment rear seating system with a versatile 40:20:40 split, easy boot access, a rear armrest with cupholders, and reclining and sliding functionality to adjust boot space as per travel needs.
Rear-seat legroom is commendable, though the seating position is slightly knees-up. While the backrest reclines marginally, headroom may feel tight for taller passengers.
Overall, the cabin can feel smaller than it actually is for rear occupants, mainly due to the narrow windows and dark upholstery.
Safety
The e-Vitara has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. As it is entirely built in India for global markets, this rating carries international benchmarking value as well.
Safety features include seven airbags, ESC, traction control, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera. During my test drive, these features proved genuinely useful rather than merely decorative.
Performance
The e-Vitara is built on the all-new HEARTECT-e electric vehicle platform. Made in India and destined for global markets, the ‘Born EV’ has been rigorously tested over one crore kilometres, across some of the harshest road conditions — from sand to snow.
The e-Vitara is offered with two battery options: 49 kWh battery producing 144 hp and 61 kWh battery producing 174 hp.
I drove the version with the larger battery pack. Maruti claims a range of 543km for the 61 kWh variant. In real-world conditions, based on my 110km drive, a practical range of 400 – 450km seems achievable.
Power delivery is smooth and linear, with no sudden jerks. The car offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes, along with adjustable regenerative braking. It performs well both in city traffic and on highways.
The suspension setup is slightly on the firmer side. On poorly paved roads, it can feel a bit unsettled. More noticeably, road noise makes its way into the cabin more than expected.
Verdict
The test drive made it clear that Maruti’s intention is not to make us say ‘wow’ or shock us with radical design or excessive features. Instead, the focus is firmly on range, reliability and basic comfort.
A robust charging and service network will be a major advantage for e-Vitara customers. The most crucial aspect, however, is yet to be revealed — the price. Expect it to be highly competitive, thanks to simple packaging and avoidance of opulence.