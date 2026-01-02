E for easygoing

Finally, Maruti Suzuki is launching an electric car. The much-awaited e-Vitara is set to hit the market this New Year.

It is clear that Maruti has been watching the market carefully, even as rivals rushed with e-launches in recent times. It was in no hurry to catch up.

Notably, before launching its first EV, the company installed over 2,000 charging stations across the length and breadth of India and trained 1.5 lakh technicians in servicing electric cars.

Maruti understands that what people expect from the brand is not just a car, but a reliable after-sales network as well. Now, let me share my first impressions of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, after spending a day with it in Haryana.

Design

Well, it can be polarising. Though it is named e-Vitara, it has no visual similarities with Maruti’s mid-size SUVs, the Grand Vitara or Victoris.

The child in me would like to think the shape of the e-Vitara resembles a big frog flexing its muscles.

The ‘Maruti look’ is evident from many angles, but there are plenty of bulges, thick wheel arches, plastic cladding and sharp creases. One word to describe it is: muscular.

The LED headlamps and Y-shaped DRLs add a touch of elegance to the closed-grille face. Since the shoulder line is high and the roof tapers towards the rear, the window glass area on the second-row doors is relatively small.

The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with wide tyres. A roof spoiler, connected tail-lamps and heavy cladding complete the rear profile.

The e-Vitara measures 4.275m in length, 1.8m in width, and 1.6m in height, with a wheelbase of 2.7m. Though it is as long as the Grand Vitara and Victoris, it appears shorter due to the bulky design and excessive cladding.