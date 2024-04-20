Air India Express flight from Saudi Arabia to Mangaluru diverted to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight with 130 passengers on board from Damman International Airport in Saudi Arabia to Mangaluru was diverted to Bengaluru on Saturday morning due to inclement weather.

Flight IX 886 finally reached Mangaluru International Airport 7.15 hours later than scheduled.

According to an Air India Express spokesperson, "Due to inclement weather, our flight from Dammam to Mangaluru was diverted to Bengaluru. In compliance with the permissible duty time limits, we organised fresh crew to operate the flight with a delay."