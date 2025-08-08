Cost factor dampens demand for eco-friendly festivity items

BENGALURU: Now you can protect Earth by buying responsibly. Seed rakhis, clay-seed-embedded Ganesha idols and seed-based Indian flags offer you options, but these come with a higher price tag. Companies, consumers, waste management experts and environmentalists demand the Union and state governments to reduce GST on eco-friendly products, that are currently taxed at 15-18% GST, in order to increase their demand.

Sakshi K, an employee at a real-estate firm, said, as a part of the CSR initiative, her company is promoting purchase of eco-friendly rakhis and Ganeshas. “I am not keen to buy an eco-friendly rakhi because each one costs me Rs 110 to Rs 200, while a normal rakhi is around Rs 50 to Rs 80. Same is the case with Ganesha idols,” she said.

Rohini B, a home-maker with two sons and two brothers, said, “My sons’ school is encouraging eco-friendly celebrations. It is a good initiative. But it should also be affordable. Spending Rs 150 on each rakhi and other items will turn out to be costly affair.” Shobha Rander, from Satatyug, said there is a gradual demand for eco-friendly rakhi. Admitting to the high cost, she said this is because the items are hand-made and attract GST as they are billed.

Another eco-friendly items dealer said many dealers of plastic items do not maintain bills, tax is less and hence are affordable. This is not the case with eco-friendly items. A bamboo toothbrush has 18% GST, steel straws draw 15% GST, clayeco-friendly idols have 18% and clay alone has 10-12% GST. This is deterring consumers, even though they are interested. Roshan Ray, founder, Seed Paper India, said demand for seedbased items, including pens, pencils and flags is rising year-on-year. He said demand is not just rising from corporates and hotels, but also individuals.

The cost is not much a hindrance as each flag comes with a pot-kit to plant, adhering to Indian Flag Code. Shanti Tummala, member, Solid Waste Management Round Table, said the cost factor can be addressed if awareness and demand increase.

If items are generated in bulk, then cost will come down. The government should also pay attention as it will help improve carbon credit and ensure environment sustainability. Eco-friendly items not just address waste management, but also encourage artisans and rural employment