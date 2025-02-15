A Raga Revival: Ambi Subramaniam releases new album featuring 21st century composers

As the world of music continues to change, Carnatic music, deeply rooted in Indian culture, has evolved transcending time. Honouring this legacy and blending it with touches of modernity, violinist and composer Ambi Subramaniam is set to offer a refreshing experience with the release of his new album featuring modern composers from the 21st century. The first volume of the album named 21st Century Carnatic Composers, consisting of five tracks featuring four composers; Vid.Padmacharan, Vid.Ganasaraswati Rao, Prof R Visweshawaran, Vid. Suguna Purushottaman, will release on Sunday.

The innovative concept behind this album is a reflection of Subramaniam’s belief in the future of Carnatic music and its dynamic quality in preserving its tradition while fostering new experiences. “Carnatic music is soaked in tradition of thousands of years. At the same time, it’s also extremely dynamic. There’s fresh music that is coming out, and I was interested in highlighting that,” says Subramaniam, adding, “The general perception about Carnatic music is that it is old and traditional but there are so many amazing composers who are still making classical music what it is – a living and breathing tradition.”

This process of choosing composers for this album turned into a personal journey for Subramaniam after he started the project two years ago. His research included speaking to different artistes and meeting various composers from different regions. “We wanted to focus on talking to people who are known for their compositions. For eg., my father’s compositions, Balamuraliji’s compositions or Lalgudiji’s compositions – all of them are known because they are famous artistes. But there are also amazing lesser-known composers too,” he explains.

Son of Padma Vibhushan L Subramaniam and grandson of musician V Lakshminarayana, his musical journey is deeply influenced by his family’s legacy. “The exposure to great music and musicians has shaped the way I look at things. I’ve learned from my father and always go to him for suggestions,” he says.

The dynamic blend of Carnatic music with contemporary composers reflects Subramaniam’s musical vision. He believes the combination of tradition and newness of the current generation will help Carnatic music flourish. “It’s important for every artiste to compose because it puts you in a different mental space,” notes Subramaniam, adding that his father often points out that many composers get recognised long after they have passed. Through his effort, he hopes musicians will get to experience the recognition they deserve.

Subramaniam also looks forward to playing a role in the growth of Carnatic music. “I think I need Carnatic music much more than Carnatic music needs me,” he signs off.