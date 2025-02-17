Urbanism Reimagined

In a world that is constantly changing, where skyscrapers define a country’s development and conformity to modernism makes us forget our roots, artist Orijit Sen, who was in the city recently for a talk at Christ (Deemed to be University), stands as a mirror reflecting the soul of urban India. Known for River of Stories, a graphic novel about the construction of the Narmada Dam, his work serves as a reminder of the places we live in, the buildings that hold our history, and the stories that are often lost in the noise of progress. From being born in Bengal to living in multiple cities, Sen’s artistic journey talks about the changing faces of urban cities. With the intricate architecture and vibrant colouring of the cityscapes, he blends the past with the present, evoking a sense of nostalgia while reminding the reader what has been lost to development.

“Urban spaces around us are constantly changing. Some of these changes may be for the better, while others may not. The impact of these changes often depends on the parameters we use to determine whether they are positive or negative. For me, the lens through which I view these changes is rooted in humanity, community, tradition, and the interdependency of communities within urban spaces,” says Sen.

Beyond the beautifully crafted paintings and aesthetics, Sen questions the impact of political policies and urban forces that affect the masses. “When political forces attempt to create demarcations, reinforce hierarchies, or capitalise on existing inequalities for their gains, the delicate interdependence of communities – an essential aspect of urban life – begins to deteriorate,” adds Sen.

For Sen, cities are not just mere buildings, but dynamic spaces where histories, cultures, and communities converge. Through his projects, he brings attention to spaces that may soon fade away, ensuring they remain etched in our memory. He recalls a village pond in Punjab, which held, for the community, their childhood, family gatherings, livelihood, and even romance. “So it talks about the past, present, ecology, natural science, the wetlands of Punjab – all these memories. So when you create an artwork, you are able to show all of this,” says Sen.

When asked about Bengaluru, Sen remembers his time living in the city fondly. “Back then, we used to live in a very up and coming place, with a lot of empty space. Bangalore is a beautiful place and it has its own rich traditions; I love the idea of it. But people who have seen the other Bangalore, can’t get around to it,” concludes Sen.