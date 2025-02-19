Does the world need a Harry Potter reboot? 

A new web-series adaptation of the Harry Potter books is being developed, which will feature a brand new cast. The reboot arrives 30 years after the bespectacled wizard first debuted in bookstores worldwide. 30 years! That’s a lifetime for an entire generation that escaped from the drab, muggle life in the 90s into the bustling, magical corridors of Hogwarts. An entire generation that played the ‘Which house would you be in?’ quiz, and later found out the four houses could be a metaphor for tax slabs in their adult lives. But as someone who thoroughly loved the books and movies, I wonder if the world really needs a Harry Potter reboot?

When the books first came out, the internet was still hovering above the country, touching it in a few pockets like a well-meaning dementor. The books struck a chord with a generation stuck between the muggle and magical worlds – the TV and internet generations. Without the internet and social media, we all dove into JK Rowling’s world. Even though the books had an illustration on the cover, we imagined our own versions of the cast, the buildings, and the 142 staircases inside the castle. The original cast of the films was probably the most perfectly cast crew. A mix of new children and established British thespians, the stupendous cast and crew were responsible for non-readers to fall in love with the stories too.

But a reboot always comes with comparisons. The kids who will be cast in the new version will be compared, trolled, or made fun of in a world where everybody has an opinion. For you see, when the books came out, kindness was still cool. But we live in a world that incentivises rudeness. Our most popular content creators are those with the wisest wisecracks. Draco Malfoy’s smug retorts will seem like warm Butterbeer compared to the nasty comments on social media today. Compared to 1997, we also live in a far more divided world today. In the world of Harry Potter, the main conflict was between the perceptions and attitudes between muggles and magic people. There is no mention of race or sexuality. But today, we are divided on gender, culture, race, sexuality and ideology. We are quick to judge, quicker to deride – constantly switching between Dumbledore’s Army to Death Eaters from topic to topic.

Also, will the kids of today be impressed by the magic mentioned in the stories? Wizards in Hogwarts can summon an object by saying ‘Accio!’. Today, if we want something far away, we simply have to click on a few buttons on InstaMart or BlinkIt – and the object will appear in front of us in four minutes! AI can create images and videos from scratch in seconds. We are almost in the world of Harry Potter – we are just lagging behind by a few minutes. Back in the day, JK Rowling was considered an icon. A single mother who went on to become richer than the Queen simply by conjuring magic from simple words. She was the person who inspired me to become a writer. Today, JK Rowling’s legacy is much debated upon. Depending on what you’re doing in life, JK could mean Jiddu Krishnamurti, Jammu & Kashmir, JK Tyres, or ‘Just Kidding’.

The truth is, when the books came out, we were innocent children with the world in front of us. We all aspired to be brave, imaginative, and kind. Today, the entire generation has graduated from inquisitive Hogwarts students to sombre, sceptical employees in the Ministry of Muggle Affairs. So does the world really need a Harry Potter reboot?

(The writer’s views are personal)