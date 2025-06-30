Tale Beyond Time

Bengaluru is set to witness an extraordinary cultural event as the timeless Sanskrit classic Mrcchakatikam takes to the stage in the awe-inspiring tradition of Kutiyattam – one of the world’s oldest living theatre forms. Directed by G Venu, a pioneer in reviving and sustaining this ancient art, the production by Natanakairali is set to make its world premiere in the city, marking a milestone in contemporary Indian classical theatre.

Presented by Bhoomija, with support from the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies Foundation, Mrcchakatikam (The Little Clay Cart) – unlike most Sanskrit dramas rooted in divine mythology and royal epics – bursts with life through its vivid, deeply human characters. From star-crossed lovers and crafty thieves to streetwise gamblers and philosophical monks, set against an ancient urban backdrop, the play resonates with themes of love, justice, social tension and political intrigue – making it as timely today as it was centuries ago. “I chose this play because it is very ancient, but at the same time, very different from other Sanskrit plays. The main characters here are ordinary people – not kings or gods. Also, the culture depicted in the play is quite ideal. That 2,000 years ago, the author, Sudraka, was thinking about women’s freedom and other progressive ideas left me with a yearning to produce it for a long time,” begins Venu.

The production features prominent personalities like Sooraj Nambiar, Pothiyil Ranjith Chakyar, Kapila Venu [daughter of G Venu], Margi Sajeev Narayanan Chakyar, Saritha Krishnakumar and Kalamandalam Jishnu Prathap to name a few. Also featured are Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar, Sankar Venkateswaran, Margi Anjana Sajeev, Gurukulam Tharun and Arun Kapila, among others.