Throne off script: Royal family members weigh in on 'The Royals' Netflix series

Despite its star power with actors Ishan Khatter and Bhumi Pedneker, the recently-released Netflix series The Royals has received a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, with viewers being left wanting for more from the leads’ chemistry to a confused plotline and unsatisfying ending. Criticism has also come from unexpected quarters: the royals of India, with members of royal families across the country sharing their two cents on what the show got right and wrong in its representation of the lives of today’s royals. Anshu Khanna, founder, Royal Fables, a heritage platform showcasing the culture of princely India, expressed that some things in the show, particularly the sale of paintings and the fictional family’s reluctance to convert palaces into a hotel, felt more fitting to royals’ of the past. She says, “When the privy purse was suddenly taken away, the royals were in a desperate state and most sales happened at that time. Today, the kids go to the best colleges in the world but come back to the remotest village where their family has a palace, to restore it and convert it into a hotel, homestay, or polo retreat, and they’re very happy to do it. It’s also common for royals to continue to live within their palaces. For example, Jaipur City Palace has converted one room into an Airbnb, but the family lives upstairs, so whoever is staying in the Airbnb, will end up meeting them. Most royals will go have a drink and chat with them.” She quips, “They definitely do not make money from selling bat poop, their palaces are not falling apart, and they are not playing polo shirtless.”