'My Heavenly Favourite' book review: The Devil’s Advocate

In Lucas Rijneveld’s new novel, My Heavenly Favourite, translated from the Dutch by Michele Hutchinson, we follow a 49-year old vet recounting his love for a 14-year-old girl. Set in countryside Netherlands, the story begins with the pleading, vulnerable voice of a man who has lost himself in love. The voice begs its readers to believe in the powerlessness he has encountered. The sense of deception is striking and blows bit by bit as the story unfolds.

The plot seems to have picked up right from where The Discomfort of Evening— Rijneveld’s 2020 Booker winning novel—ended. The 14-year-old girl—reminiscient of the 10-year old Jas from the 2020 book—is grieving her brother. The family is in chaos in the aftermath of the foot-and-mouth epidemic of the cows, shattering their livelihood.

The girl listens to The Cranberries. She reads and imagines Freud speaking to her. She wants to fly. She tries to get wings to set off into the air. But she realises she needs the male phallus, or ‘prongs’ for that. So, now she longs for the male phallus. She wants it for herself. She does not want to be a girl anymore. The vet, whom she’s begun calling Kurt, after the legendary singer, befriends her and shows her the phallus of an otter as he dissects it with a scalpel. The urge to have herself sliced in half comes so strong to the girl that she lies on the metal bed and jabs the scalpel in her thighs. The vet is surprised, but he takes the first step. He makes her feel the male ‘prong’ through his pants while dressing her wound.