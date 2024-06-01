'The Cobra’s Gaze' book review: A masterclass in ecological awareness

In an intense effort to show the missing link between animals, birds and humans; how we perceive other species through our umwelt or sensory bubble, project human expectations on them, and then proceed to mostly exploit and willfully destroy, Stephen Alter’s book is as much a travel memoir as it is a conservation textbook.

The writer roams known, and relatively lesser-known, wildlife parks, reserves and waterways. He visits the late Billy Arjan Singh’s Dudhwa estate, where the erstwhile hunter hand-reared tigers, he heads to Kuno to take a close look at the imported cheetahs’ habitat, he examines the artwork in Bhimbetka and realises most of them are of animals that lived in the region long before science assigned them names, including the one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffalo and Asian elephant, which are no longer found in this part of Central India because of indiscriminate hunting and habitat loss.

At the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa, he hears the spot-bellied eagle owl that has a blood-curling call; goes on a walking safari at the Satpura Tiger Reserve; and is literally stalked by a tiger for more than 15 minutes at Bandavgarh. From the IISC campus in Bengaluru, he rues the cruel fate of the hapless loris, which is linked to supposed curative and magical properties and hence, often abused.

He goes to the Sunderbans to see the ‘ecological castaways’—the tigers living on a diet so insufficient that they turn maneaters. He gazes long and hard at the animals carved on the magnificent Mahabalipuram rock friezes, goes to a sacred grove in Kodagu (Coorg) and watches an oracle in action there.

Alter doffs a hat to forest rangers, to the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS); the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI); tiger specialist Ullas Karanth; India’s late great birdman Salim Ali; the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS); M Krishnan, who the author calls, India’s finest nature writer; Ashoka’s Edicts; the Irula Snake Catchers Cooperative, India’s source of snake venom, and other worthy initiatives and individuals.