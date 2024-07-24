Government sets 4.9% deficit target on fiscal correction path

MUMBAI: Even though political imperatives vastly dominated the first Budget of the PM Modi-led NDA government’s third term, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has walked the talk on her commitment to fiscal prudence–mostly due to the whopping Rs 2.11 trillion (Rs 2.11 lakh cr) windfall received from the Reserve Bank–and has lowered the fiscal deficit target more than anticipated to 4.9% for this year and to 4.5% for the next. She has walked the fiscal correction path despite expanding the Budget size by a full 1.2 percentage points over the interim budget and 7 percentage points from FY24.

Many expect the fiscal consolidation this year and the next will lead to a sovereign rating upgrade next fiscal–from BBB- with stable outlook to a BBB.