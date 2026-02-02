A declaration of war on Kerala, says CPM state secretary M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday termed the Union Budget a declaration of war on Kerala. He said the Centre is continuing with its policy of trying to demolish the state through economic blockade. “Kerala had raised 29 demands and none of them were met,” he said.

The CPM state secretariat has criticised the Union Budget, saying it totally ignored the demands of the state in an unprecedented manner and accused the BJP of exacting revenge on the people.

The statement issued by the party said Kerala was overlooked when seven high-speed rail corridors were declared. Kerala has not been allotted any new waterways. The decision to cancel the revenue deficit grant will weaken the financial stability of the state, it stated.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that Kerala has been left with nothing more than the option of voicing complaints. “The Kerala government is only able to express its grievances. It has failed to secure projects from the Centre. The government has been reduced to idly waiting for something to fall from the sky,” he remarked.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the Budget treated Kerala “like an insult rather than a partner in development.” He added that repeated announcements related to AIIMS had exhausted public patience. “People are tired of just hearing about AIIMS. There is no concrete action, only empty promises,” he said.