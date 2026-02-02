Biopharma push will cement Karnataka as key healthcare hub

BENGALURU: The Union Budget has placed biopharmaceutical development at the centre of India’s healthcare strategy, with Karnataka set to benefit as a key hub for advanced care and research.

The Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, with a Rs 10,000 crore outlay over five years, aims to make India a global manufacturing hub for biologics and biosimilars. “With Bengaluru’s vibrant industrial, clinical and academic ecosystem, the SHAKTI scheme will provide the much-needed impetus for discovery, validation and clinical trials to bring novel biosimilars to the masses democratising access to essential medicines for most Indians,” said Deepak Saini, Professor, Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science.

The initiative seeks to strengthen domestic production with shift towards non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders. Experts highlighted the initiative’s potential to reduce dependence on imported drugs, generate employment and help lower healthcare costs. “This is especially relevant given the growing burden of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases, which have now overtaken communicable diseases as leading causes of mortality,” said Dr Sudarshan H Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

Industry leaders have welcomed the move, with Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stating that the initiative -- spanning manufacturing scale-up, global-grade regulation, new NIPER institutions, and a nationwide clinical trials network -- can firmly position India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub.