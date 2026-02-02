Budget as a highway: India’s long road to Viksit Bharat

Budgets are often read as balance sheets of numbers. The Union Budget deserves to be read instead as a map—one that clearly marks the highways, milestones, and turning points on India’s long journey towards a Viksit Bharat. It is ambitious, forward-looking, and rooted in a clear belief: that the dreams of the present must be backed by the foundations of the future.

At its core, this Budget is a highway of immense opportunities. It speaks to aspiration while demonstrating restraint, combining growth with fiscal discipline and ambition with institutional continuity. The signposts to 2047 are unmistakable, with Skill, Scale, and Sustainability emerging not as slogans, but as clearly defined pathways.

With nearly half of India’s population below the age of 25, the future of a developed India will be shaped decisively by today’s youth. This Budget recognises young Indians not as a demographic statistic, but as the nation’s most valuable capital—vigorous, productive, and transformative. Human capital formation, especially in an era marked by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, will determine India’s long-term growth trajectory. Financial support for new educational institutions, emerging disciplines, and future-ready skills has the potential to unleash productivity gains that can lift both GDP and per capita incomes over time.