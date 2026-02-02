Budget under a Federal System

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her ninth budget, structured around three core duties: prioritising productivity enhancement, fulfilling aspirations, and reiterating the PM’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. When considering these goals within the framework of the Indian Federation, it’s important to examine how the states’ aspirations have been acknowledged and what steps have been taken to boost productivity in lagging regions.

The Constitution of India establishes the Interstate Council under Article 263, serving as a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and dispute resolution between the Centre and States, thereby strengthening India’s federal system. However, budget speeches over the years suggest that states’ aspirations are often overlooked, and even when acknowledged, little is done to implement them.

Recently, state governments and opposition parties voiced concerns about the Centre’s indifference to their aspirations, along with growing calls for greater transfers of funds to the states. The finance minister’s current budget efforts focus on boosting revenue from various sources, with total revenue expected to be around Rs 35.3 lakh crore for this fiscal year. Out of this, Rs 28.7 lakh crore is derived from state-level taxes, including centrally administered taxes. Last year’s revised revenue estimate was Rs 33 lakh crore, an increase of about Rs 2 lakh crore, but estimated expenditure rose by approximately Rs 4 lakh crore, reflecting questionable fiscal management.