CM Siddaramaiah: No word on irrigation, Metro... it’s injustice to us

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Union Budget is disappointing, vision-less and nothing but a statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget has meted out big injustice to the state by not allocating grants to irrigation projects and Metro rail, he alleged.

“The budget is a sign that the Modi government is exhausted and has no economic vision or clarity on how to take the country forward. It has ignored Karnataka and South India again. The promise of a developed India is a mere lip-service as there is no plan to put it into action. This is the most disappointing budget of my political career. It did not go above the corporation budgets of big cities,” he commented.

Talking to the media in Kalaburagi, he said Raichur has not been sanctioned an AIIMS, though he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally and presented a memorandum.

“To develop Kalyana-Karnataka, we had sought Rs 5,000 crore as matching grants under Section 371(J), but there is not even a mention of it. Annually, the state gives the Centre Rs 4.5-5 lakh crore, but gets only 14% in return. Our demand for placing cess and surcharges under the divisible pool has also not been addressed,” he elaborated.

He took exception that the 16th Finance Commission had recommended 4.131% from the central tax pool to the state, as against UP’s 17.619% and Bihar’s 9.948%.