Customs duty tweaked to reduce manufacturing costs

BENGALURU: The Union Budget 2026-27 has introduced a wide set of changes to customs duty aimed at lowering input costs for manufacturing and exports, while tightening tax rules in selected areas.

Customs duty on all dutiable goods brought in for personal consumption has been cut to 10% from 20%. This is expected to reduce the cost of items carried back from overseas travel. Medicines have also received significant relief. The government has removed basic customs duty on 17 cancer medicines and expanded duty exemptions for drugs used to treat rare diseases.

Further, a series of exemptions targets manufacturing and energy security. Specified parts used to manufacture microwave ovens have been exempted from basic customs duty. Capital goods required for processing critical minerals in India will now attract zero duty, while exemptions on capital goods used for lithium-ion cell manufacturing, including battery storage systems, have been continued. Inputs such as sodium antimonate used in solar glass manufacturing have also been made duty-free.

The Budget extends relief to the aviation and power sectors. Aircraft manufacturing and maintenance will benefit from exemptions on specified components and raw materials. Imports required for nuclear power projects will remain duty-free until 2035. Fish caught by Indian fishing vessels in international waters have been made fully exempt from customs duty.