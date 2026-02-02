Environmentalists divided over trekking trail in podhigai malai

CHENNAI: With the Union Budget paving way for a trekking and bird watching trail in Podhigai Malai in Western Ghats and Pulicat Lake near Chennai, respectively, environmentalists are largely divided on the announcements that intend to “develop ecologically sustainable” trekking and hiking experience.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, an NGO, warned that irresponsible eco-tourism would negatively impact forests and wildlife. “It is important not to disturb Podhigai Malai, the origin of Thamirabarani and other rivers. Incidents of human-wildlife conflict have also increased at the foothills of Podhigai Malai,” the organisation said in a statement. It also opposed mining of rare earth elements in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.