Environmentalists divided over trekking trail in podhigai malai

CHENNAI: With the Union Budget paving way for a trekking and bird watching trail in Podhigai Malai in Western Ghats and Pulicat Lake near Chennai, respectively, environmentalists are largely divided on the announcements that intend to “develop ecologically sustainable” trekking and hiking experience.
Poovulagin Nanbargal, an NGO, warned that irresponsible eco-tourism would negatively impact forests and wildlife. “It is important not to disturb Podhigai Malai, the origin of Thamirabarani and other rivers. Incidents of human-wildlife conflict have also increased at the foothills of Podhigai Malai,” the organisation said in a statement. It also opposed mining of rare earth elements in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
M Mathivanan, senior research associate and coordinator of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, said he hoped the centre would study carrying capacity in line with the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines before implementing the trails.
On the other hand, Advitya Thapa of Mycelium, an NGO working in and around the Pulicat wetland, welcomed the bird trail planned for the region, stating that the such trails will promote ecological awareness among visitors. However, he opined that the state government should regulate the number of visitors like it does in Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar.