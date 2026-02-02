Focus on lucidity, certainty, ease of compliance

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government has reiterated its emphasis on stability, fiscal discipline and sustained growth while continuing with structural reforms towards Viksit Bharat. In this context, the Direct Tax proposals are presented with a focus on simplification, certainty and ease of compliance for taxpayers.

The finance minister stated that the Income-tax Act, 2025 will come into effect from April 1, 2026 as per the schedule. It was further stated that simplified Income-tax Rules and redesigned forms will be notified separately, providing adequate time to taxpayers and industry to make the necessary arrangements to implement the new Act.

A significant part of the Direct Tax proposals is directed towards improving ease of compliance and reducing procedural hardship for taxpayers. The Budget proposes several measures aimed at addressing long-standing practical difficulties.

One such measure relates to employee welfare contributions, where the due date for deposit by the employer, for the purpose of claiming deduction, is aligned with the due date for filing the return of income. The Budget also proposes full exemption of interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person, along with complete removal of TDS on such interest. This measure is intended to alleviate hardship faced by accident victims and their families.