Focus shifts to AI, tech jobs and relief for IT services

BENGALURU: At a time when technology companies globally are cutting jobs, and Indian IT firms are slowing campus hiring, the Union Budget 2026–27 has placed fresh focus on artificial intelligence (AI), skills, and the future of work.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said emerging technologies, including AI, are changing how work is carried out across sectors.

To study this shift, the government announced a new Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee, a high-powered body focused mainly on the services sector, including IT services, professional services, healthcare, tourism and digital services.

One of the committee’s main responsibilities will be to assess the impact of AI on jobs and skill requirements. It will study how the nature of work is evolving and identify new skills that workers. The committee will suggest how AI can be integrated into education, starting from the school level. It will also recommend ways in which AI-based systems can be used to match workers with jobs and training opportunities.

However, the Budget does not specify any funding allocation or timeline for implementing the panel’s recommendations.

Alongside its focus on jobs and skills, the Budget introduces significant tax-related changes for the IT services sector. Several technology-related activities, including software development services, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing and contract research and development, will now be grouped under IT services. Under this structure, all such services will follow a common safe harbour margin of 15.5%.