Girls’ hostels, Rs 1.39L cr allocated for edu sector

NEW DELHI: The Education sector has once again received a boost in the Union Budget with an allocation of Rs 1,39,289 crore, marking a 8.27% increase compared to last year.

The support to state universities has been boosted through an allocation of `1,850 crore, while five university townships along industrial corridors and one girls hostel in every district for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math higher education institute are the major announcements.

Out of the overall allocation, a gross budgetary estimate of Rs 78,496 crore has been specified for higher education. “This money goes to central universities, centrally funded institutions, scholarships, and labs that help our institutions become more competitive worldwide, said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the former Chairman of the UGC.

Education will be linked with Employment and Enterprise by setting up a high-powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The budget gives a boost to education and employment-creation and presents a blueprint for the next phase of development.”