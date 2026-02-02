Girls’ hostels, Rs 1.39L cr allocated for edu sector

NEW DELHI: The Education sector has once again received a boost in the Union Budget with an allocation of Rs 1,39,289 crore, marking a 8.27% increase compared to last year.
The support to state universities has been boosted through an allocation of `1,850 crore, while five university townships along industrial corridors and one girls hostel in every district for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math higher education institute are the major announcements.
Out of the overall allocation, a gross budgetary estimate of Rs 78,496 crore has been specified for higher education. “This money goes to central universities, centrally funded institutions, scholarships, and labs that help our institutions become more competitive worldwide, said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the former Chairman of the UGC.
Education will be linked with Employment and Enterprise by setting up a high-powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The budget gives a boost to education and employment-creation and presents a blueprint for the next phase of development.”
School Education schemes get enormous support. Samagra Shiksha (Integrated, centrally sponsored school education) received Rs 42,100 crore; PM POSHAN, popularly known as Mid-Day Meal Scheme schools, will get Rs 12,750 crore to sustain student health while PM Shri schools will get Rs 7,500 crore.
Modest increase in allocation
Total budgetary allocation: The total allocation is `130,661.38 crore, compared to Rs 1,27,290 crore in 2025–26. Funding for agricultural research has been reduced by around 5%.
Krishonnati scheme: An umbrella framework that integrates 11 different initiatives, the scheme received a budget boost of 40% with an allocation Rs 11,200 crore, up from Rs 8,000 crore last year.
High-value crop focus: Programmes for cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood as well as walnuts, almonds, and pine nuts.
Coconut crops has maintained the allocation as per the revised estimate for the current fiscal year, which stands at Rs 37.16 crore.