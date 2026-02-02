NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Union Budget for 2026–27 as “historic”, reflecting the empowered spirit of the nation’s women and paving the way for the country’s Yuva-Shakti.
He said the Budget optimistically reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians by strengthening the reform journey and charting a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Terming the Budget 2026–27 “opening a highway of immense opportunities”, the PM said it would fulfil the dreams of the present and strengthen the foundation of India’s bright future.
“This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year’s budget will give India’s reform express new energy and new momentum,” he said, adding that the Budget also serves as the basis for the country’s rapid progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
He said that the Reform Express on which India is riding would gain new energy and momentum through this Budget. He also underlined that the path-breaking reforms undertaken provide aspiring, courageous and talented youth with an open sky to soar.
Going into the details of the Budget, Modi said it realises the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework. “This is a unique budget, focused on reducing fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while simultaneously ensuring high capital expenditure and high growth”, he asserted.
Speaking about India’s aspirations, he emphasised that 140 crore people are not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy. “India wants to become the world’s third –largest economy. This year’s budget presents an ambitious roadmap to give new momentum to the Make in India and Atamnirbhar Bharat initiatives,” he further added.
Reiterating the focus of the Budget, he said the support extended to MSMEs would give them new strength to grow from local to global.
Describing the Budget’s focus on Yuva-Shakti, he said, “The budget is for Yuva-Shakti, the provisions made in the budget will nurture leaders, innovators and creators across various sectors.”
He added that the Budget is ambitious, addresses the country’s aspirations and prioritises a modern ecosystem of self-help groups created and run by women, with the aim of ensuring prosperity reaches every household.
Highlighting key aspects of the Budget, the Prime Minister also hailed provisions for seven high-speed rail corridors, infrastructure development, special focus on the development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and the promotion of municipal bonds to provide stronger economic foundations for cities.
PM hails focus on enhancing youth’s capabilities
Stating that the greatest capital of any nation lies in its citizens, Modi said the government has made investments to enhance their capabilities. He also reiterated that this is a youth-power Budget.