NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Union Budget for 2026–27 as “historic”, reflecting the empowered spirit of the nation’s women and paving the way for the country’s Yuva-Shakti.

He said the Budget optimistically reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians by strengthening the reform journey and charting a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Terming the Budget 2026–27 “opening a highway of immense opportunities”, the PM said it would fulfil the dreams of the present and strengthen the foundation of India’s bright future.

“This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year’s budget will give India’s reform express new energy and new momentum,” he said, adding that the Budget also serves as the basis for the country’s rapid progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said that the Reform Express on which India is riding would gain new energy and momentum through this Budget. He also underlined that the path-breaking reforms undertaken provide aspiring, courageous and talented youth with an open sky to soar.

Going into the details of the Budget, Modi said it realises the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework. “This is a unique budget, focused on reducing fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while simultaneously ensuring high capital expenditure and high growth”, he asserted.