India’s tourism narrative all set to be redefined

With her ninth consecutive budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has adopted a pragmatic and fiscally prudent approach to navigating an uncertain, unpredictable, and unorthodox or U3 world. Budget 2026 reflects a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening India’s economic resilience, deepening self-reliance, and propelling India into the next phase of its industrial-growth trajectory.

The Budget places tourism and culture at the centre of economic growth. Tourism has the rare ability to turn heritage, culture and nature into broad-based prosperity, igniting local economies while generating employment at a scale few sectors can match. In a boost to heritage tourism, the Budget proposes development of 15 archaeological sites into vibrant, experience-led cultural destinations.

Globally recognised locations such as Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Lothal will be reimagined through enhanced visitor amenities, interpretation centres, curated walkways, and storytelling platforms. Beyond preserving history, this initiative is expected to create meaningful local employment opportunities for artisans, historians, technologists, and small business owners.

To further improve accessibility and capture India’s cultural wealth, a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be created. Investment in talent remains central to this vision. A pilot programme to upskill 10,000 tour guides across 20 iconic destinations through a standardised 12-week hybrid programme developed in collaboration with an IIM will professionalise the sector.