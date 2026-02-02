Kerala stands to unearth revenue and jobs from rare-earth corridor

KOCHI: Rare-earth minerals have not had it this good, with both the Union and state budgets emphasising their importance in the country’s economic scheme of things.

On Sunday, the Union finance minister pointed out that the central government proposes to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated corridors to promote the mining, processing, research and manufacture of rare-earth minerals. A scheme to support the states in establishing three dedicated chemical parks on a cluster-based plug-and-play model was also proposed.

According to Dr V Ambili, deputy director general (DDG) of the Kerala unit of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the announcement is big news for the state. “Once the corridor is established, the state will witness industrial revolution-scale development.

Besides benefitting from the revenue generated through royalties, the state will also see a large number of jobs opening up. The corridor will need new infrastructure and raw-material processing and other associated activities will need skilled people,” she said.