Kerala’s share in divisible pool goes up

KOCHI: For a state that has long argued it is being penalised for doing the “right things” — controlling population growth, investing in human development and raising its own revenues — the Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC-16) has brought a measure of relief to Kerala, though not without fresh caveats.

Under the FC-16 award for 2026–31, Kerala’s share in the divisible pool of central taxes has risen to 2.382%, reversing the marginal erosion it witnessed under recent Finance Commissions. While this uptick offers some breathing space, experts caution that the overall picture remains mixed, with tighter fiscal conditions and the withdrawal of key grants tempering the gains.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), told TNIE that for Kerala, a high human development and low-fertility state, the FC-16 outcomes are “mixed but slightly improved”.

“Its inter se share rises to 2.38% from the 15th Finance Commission’s 1.93%, but remains lower than the 14th Finance Commission’s 2.50%. Earlier, high revenue deficit grants helped Kerala amid a fiscal space crunch. That is no longer the story with the abandonment of revenue deficit grants,” she said.

Chakraborty noted that a key change in the tax transfer formula is the introduction of an efficiency-related criterion — contribution to GDP — which could favour states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat more than Kerala.

“Kerala’s leadership in fiscal decentralisation should help it access local body fund transfers under the 16th FC. However, these are ‘tied grants’, which can affect fiscal autonomy and flexibility at the local level,” she added.