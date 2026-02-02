TN to play key role in country’s rare earth self-reliance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s push for self-reliance in rare earth minerals, with Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) planning to expand mining operations and establish a monazite processing facility in the state.

S B Mohanty, chairman and managing director of IREL, said the company is evaluating new mining projects in Tamil Nadu, along with a plant to process monazite, an atomic mineral that is a primary source of thorium and critical rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium. These materials are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced electronics.

“The rare earth corridors announced in the Union Budget will significantly strengthen India’s ability to reduce dependence on Chinese imports and build self-reliance in critical minerals,” Mohanty told TNIE. He said the initiative would also support downstream manufacturing, encourage start-ups and generate employment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced rare earth corridors across four states in the Union Budget to support mining, processing and manufacturing through improved infrastructure and enhanced coordination between the centre and states.